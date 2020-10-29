26 Mayoral Candidates to Run in 5 Municipalities

Along with the parliamentary elections, on October 31, Georgia will hold snap mayoral elections in five municipalities – Kutaisi, Terjola, Kharagauli, Oni and Kaspi. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), 26 candidates are registered for the runoffs.

Ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party, United National Movement (UNM), and European Georgia presented candidates in all 5 municipalities, while the pro-Kremlin Alliance of Patriots presented candidates in 3. Lelo for Georgia party and Labor Party have each presented 2 candidates in the mayoral races.

Below is a comprehensive list of mayoral candidates set to run in Kutaisi, Terjola, Kharagauli, Oni and Kaspi:

Kaspi, in east-central Shida Kartli region

Giorgi Khelashvili – European Georgia – # 2;

– European Georgia – # 2; Nugzar Noniashvili – United National Movement – # 5;

– United National Movement – # 5; Ilia Kitriashvili – Alliance of Georgian Patriots – # 8;

– Alliance of Georgian Patriots – # 8; Otar Kosashvili – Georgian Labor Party – # 10;

– Georgian Labor Party – # 10; Vakhtang Maisuradze – Georgian Dream – # 41.

Oni, in western Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti region

Joni Gobejishvili – European Georgia – # 2;

– European Georgia – # 2; Nodari Burdiladze – United National Movement – # 5;

– United National Movement – # 5; Tamaz Metreveli – Alliance of Georgian Patriots” – # 8;

– Alliance of Georgian Patriots” – # 8; Davit Chikvaidze – Georgian Dream – # 41.

Kharagauli, in western Imereti region

Besiki Kurashvili – European Georgia – # 2;

– European Georgia – # 2; Tornike Avalishvili – United National Movement – # 5;

– United National Movement – # 5; Teimuraz Ptskialadze – Alliance of Patriots of Georgia – # 8;

– Alliance of Patriots of Georgia – # 8; Koba Lursmanashvili – Georgian Dream – # 41;

– Georgian Dream – # 41; Mikheil Chipashvili – Lelo for Georgia – # 56.

Terjola, in Imereti region

Roland Meskhi – European Georgia – # 2;

– European Georgia – # 2; Valeri Bochorishvili – United National Movement – # 5;

– United National Movement – # 5; Lasha Gogiashvili – Georgian Dream – # 41;

– Georgian Dream – # 41; Nika Memanishvili – Lelo for Georgia – # 56;

Kutaisi, in Imereti region

Amiran Dzotsenidze – European Georgia – # 2;

– European Georgia – # 2; Kakhaber Chakhunashvili – Tribune – CDM – # 4;

– Tribune – CDM – # 4; Grigol Shushania – United National Movement – # 5;

– United National Movement – # 5; Irakli Kikvadze – Georgian Labor Party – # 10;

– Georgian Labor Party – # 10; Gaga Gogrichiani – Free Georgia – # 21

– Free Georgia – # 21 Andro Losaberidze – Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Aghmashenebli – # 27;

– Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Aghmashenebli – # 27; Irma Petriashvili – Movement for Social Justice – # 34;

– Movement for Social Justice – # 34; Iosebi Khakhaleishvili – Georgian Dream – # 41.

During 2020, Mayors of the five municipalities stepped down before finishing their terms. Mayor of Kaspi Municipality, Manuchar Merebashvili resigned on March 11, while Mayor of Terjola Municipality Bondo Sopromadze stepped down on April 1, followed by Mayor of Oni Municipality Emzar Sabanadze on April 5 and Mayor of Kutaisi Municipality Giorgi Chigvaria on April 8. Kharagauli Municipality Mayor Nikoloz Topuria also resigned on July 13. During 2020, Mayors of the five municipalities stepped down before finishing their terms. Mayor of Kaspi Municipality, Manuchar Merebashvili resigned on March 11, while Mayor of Terjola Municipalitystepped down on April 1, followed by Mayor of Oni Municipality Emzar Sabanadze on April 5 and Mayor of Kutaisi Municipalityon April 8. Kharagauli Municipality Mayoralso resigned on July 13.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)