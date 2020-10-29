26 Mayoral Candidates to Run in 5 Municipalities
Along with the parliamentary elections, on October 31, Georgia will hold snap mayoral elections in five municipalities – Kutaisi, Terjola, Kharagauli, Oni and Kaspi. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), 26 candidates are registered for the runoffs.
Ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party, United National Movement (UNM), and European Georgia presented candidates in all 5 municipalities, while the pro-Kremlin Alliance of Patriots presented candidates in 3. Lelo for Georgia party and Labor Party have each presented 2 candidates in the mayoral races.
Below is a comprehensive list of mayoral candidates set to run in Kutaisi, Terjola, Kharagauli, Oni and Kaspi:
Kaspi, in east-central Shida Kartli region
- Giorgi Khelashvili – European Georgia – # 2;
- Nugzar Noniashvili – United National Movement – # 5;
- Ilia Kitriashvili – Alliance of Georgian Patriots – # 8;
- Otar Kosashvili – Georgian Labor Party – # 10;
- Vakhtang Maisuradze – Georgian Dream – # 41.
Oni, in western Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti region
- Joni Gobejishvili – European Georgia – # 2;
- Nodari Burdiladze – United National Movement – # 5;
- Tamaz Metreveli – Alliance of Georgian Patriots” – # 8;
- Davit Chikvaidze – Georgian Dream – # 41.
Kharagauli, in western Imereti region
- Besiki Kurashvili – European Georgia – # 2;
- Tornike Avalishvili – United National Movement – # 5;
- Teimuraz Ptskialadze – Alliance of Patriots of Georgia – # 8;
- Koba Lursmanashvili – Georgian Dream – # 41;
- Mikheil Chipashvili – Lelo for Georgia – # 56.
Terjola, in Imereti region
- Roland Meskhi – European Georgia – # 2;
- Valeri Bochorishvili – United National Movement – # 5;
- Lasha Gogiashvili – Georgian Dream – # 41;
- Nika Memanishvili – Lelo for Georgia – # 56;
Kutaisi, in Imereti region
- Amiran Dzotsenidze – European Georgia – # 2;
- Kakhaber Chakhunashvili – Tribune – CDM – # 4;
- Grigol Shushania – United National Movement – # 5;
- Irakli Kikvadze – Georgian Labor Party – # 10;
- Gaga Gogrichiani – Free Georgia – # 21
- Andro Losaberidze – Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Aghmashenebli – # 27;
- Irma Petriashvili – Movement for Social Justice – # 34;
- Iosebi Khakhaleishvili – Georgian Dream – # 41.
