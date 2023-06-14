Kutaisi Bank Robber Sentenced to 13 Years

The Kutaisi City Court today sentenced Grigol Narsia to 13 years in prison for committing an armed robbery last year and taking fourteen hostages at a branch of the Bank of Georgia in Kutaisi. His demands during the incident included a ransom of $2 million, a helicopter, and a Russian flag.

Narsia faced charges under the Criminal Code of Georgia, including acts of terrorism, taking hostages for terrorist purposes, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

