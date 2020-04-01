Mayor of Terjola Municipality to Resign

Bondo Sopromadze, Mayor of Terjola Municipality in western Georgia’s Imereti Region, has filed his resignation to the Terjola Municipality City Council, the Administration of the State Representative in Imereti Region announced on April 1.

After the Terjola City Council terminates Sopromadze’s mandate, his First Deputy, Lasha Gogiashvili will become an Acting Mayor. The latter was appointed on the Deputy Mayor’s position on March 31, replacing Manuchar Panchulidze.

Bondo Sopromadze Bondo Sopromadze became the Mayor of Terjola after winning the October 21, 2017 local elections. Previously, he held various positions at the Defense Ministry.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)