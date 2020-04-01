Photo: Terjola Municipality City Hall/Facebook
News

Mayor of Terjola Municipality to Resign

01/04/2020 - 20:55
23 Less than a minute
Tags

Bondo Sopromadze, Mayor of Terjola Municipality in western Georgia’s Imereti Region, has filed his resignation to the Terjola Municipality City Council, the Administration of the State Representative in Imereti Region announced on April 1.

After the Terjola City Council terminates Sopromadze’s mandate, his First Deputy, Lasha Gogiashvili will become an Acting Mayor. The latter was appointed on the Deputy Mayor’s position on March 31, replacing Manuchar Panchulidze.

Bondo Sopromadze became the Mayor of Terjola after winning the October 21, 2017 local elections. Previously, he held various positions at the Defense Ministry.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Related Articles

COVID-19: Tbilisi Warns of ‘Grave Situation’ in Abkhazia, Tskhinvali Due to Pandemic

01/04/2020 - 20:16

COVID-19 Live Blog: Two New Cases Recorded, Total Rises to 117

01/04/2020 - 20:00

Two Men Sent to Pretrial Custody over Incident Involving MP Enzel Mkoyan

01/04/2020 - 18:29

Watchdog Takes Cases of Acting, Dismissed Adjara TV Employees to Court

31/03/2020 - 17:58
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button