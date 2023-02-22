Georgian Dream Presents Candidates for April 29 By-elections

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, presented candidates for the by-elections to fill a vacant seat in the Parliament and some mayoral posts.

Kobakhidze noted that Giorgi Khakhubia will run in the Poti, Senaki and Khobi majority constituency. He is the son of Irakli Khakhubia, a former Georgian Dream MP from the same constituency, who died last October.

As for the municipalities of Tsageri and Terjola, Levan Zalkaliani and Manuchar Robakidze will run for mayors.

“We wish all three candidates success. We are confident that they will gain the trust of the voters and win the elections,” Kobakhize said.

The post of mayor of Tsageri Municipality became vacant after the former mayor, Giorgi Mensadze resigned in November 2022 citing “personal reasons.” The former mayor of Terjola Municipality, Lasha Gogiashvili died in a car accident last October.

