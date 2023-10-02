“Georgian Dream” Set to Win Snap Elections in Gori, Kaspi and Gurjaani

On October 1, interim parliamentary elections were held in Gori and Kaspi, and extraordinary mayoral elections were held in Gurjaani in majoritarian districts. 133 Polling stations were opened in the three municipalities. The electronic voting process, a relative novelty being tested by the Central Election Commission, took place in 103 polling stations.

The polling stations closed at 20:00. CEC spokeswoman Natia Ioseliani said at the press conference that 43,330 voters took part in the elections, making a turnout of 23.51%. Among them, 25,627 voters came to vote in Gori and Kaspi and 17,703 in Gurjaani.

According to Ioseliani, two complaints have been registered so far, which, according to her, will be followed through by the appropriate administrative and legal procedures.

According to CEC Chairman, Giorgi Kalandarishvili the observation was done by 16 international observers from three organizations and 426 local observers from 23 organizations, as well as 178 representatives of electoral subjects registered with the election administration. 158 representatives of media organizations were accredited.

The preliminary results of the parliamentary elections (Gori, Kaspi) are as follows:

Giorgi Sosiashvili (Political Union of Citizens “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia”) received 19,032 votes.

Mamuka Tuskadze (Political Movement of Georgian Citizens “For Social Justice”) received 1,344 votes.

In the extraordinary mayoral elections in Gurjaani, according to the preliminary results, the only candidate Giorgi Machavariani (Political Union of Citizens “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia”) received 14,450 votes.

