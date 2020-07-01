Abkhaz, S. Ossetian Leaders Vote for Putin Constitutional Amendments

Anatoly Bibilov and Aslan Bzhania, Moscow-backed leaders of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia and Abkhazia, respectively, cast ballot on Russia’s constitutional changes, that among others, allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

New Abkhaz leader Bzhania, who holds Russian citizenship, cast his vote in favor of the reform on June 30. Bzhania’s Tskhinvali counterpart followed his suit today.

Bibilov maintained that as a Russian citizen he is “obliged to vote in favor of the amendments,” which are “necessary not only for Russia itself, but also for South Ossetia.”

Earlier in June both leaders of Georgia’s Russian-occupied regions showed up in Moscow to keep Putin company at a military parade marking 75th anniversary of WWII victory anniversary.