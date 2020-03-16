New EUMM Georgia Head Assumes Duties

The new Head of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia, Marek Szczygieł, arrived in Tbilisi on Sunday, March 15, to assume his duties.

“I am delighted to start my work at EUMM, leading a dedicated team. Our monitors patrol 24/7, at times in difficult circumstances, demonstrating true commitment to mandate implementation. I am honoured to join this Mission and to be part of the overall EU engagement to Georgia and the wider region”, said Ambassador Marek Szczygieł at his arrival.

“Our commitment for stabilisation in Georgia is greater than ever,” EUMM Head of Mission further stressed in his tweet.