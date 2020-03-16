New EUMM Georgia Head Assumes Duties
The new Head of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia, Marek Szczygieł, arrived in Tbilisi on Sunday, March 15, to assume his duties.
“I am delighted to start my work at EUMM, leading a dedicated team. Our monitors patrol 24/7, at times in difficult circumstances, demonstrating true commitment to mandate implementation. I am honoured to join this Mission and to be part of the overall EU engagement to Georgia and the wider region”, said Ambassador Marek Szczygieł at his arrival.
“Our commitment for stabilisation in Georgia is greater than ever,” EUMM Head of Mission further stressed in his tweet.
Marek Szczygieł, 50, a long serving Polish diplomat, who recently served as ambassador for emerging security challenges and Co-ordinator for International Cyber Policy in the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Previously, in 2011-2015 he served as Polish Ambassador to Bucharest. Earlier, Ambassador Szczygieł worked as Deputy Head of Polish Mission to OSCE and UN Office in Vienna.
Marek Szczygieł was appointed as the new Head of the EUMM Georgia by the Council of the European Union on February 11. His mandate will run until 14 December 2020.
He succeeds Danish diplomat Erik Høeg, who served on the post for two years until mid-December 2019. In the period between 1st January and March 15 Kate Fearon served as the Acting Head of the Mission.
