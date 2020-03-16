COVID-19 in Georgia Live Blog: First Patient Discharged from Hospital

As of March 16, Georgia has confirmed 33 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Currently, 1008 people are kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine, while 64 patients remain under observation in hospitals. (Data will be updated according to the state-run website stopcov.ge – Civil.Ge’s note)

Tuesday, March 17

00:35 GMT+4 – Georgian Lari Hits Historic Low against US Dollar

On March 16, Georgian Lari hit new historic low of 3.0118 per USD, as the data provided by the Georgian National Bank shows. According to Bloomberg, USD/GEL exchange rate stood at 3.0577 on Monday, the weakest point for Georgia’s national currency since its introduction in October 1995.

Monday, March 16

19:25 GMT +4 – Tskhinvali Bars All Foreigners, Except Russians

Tskhinvali-based RES media outlet reported on Monday evening that the Moscow-backed Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia authorities will ban the entry of all foreign citizens in the region in the period between March 16 to April 15 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The ban, however, excludes the nationals of the Russian Federation.

Fearing COVID-19, Russia-backed Tskhinvali leadership imposed a temporary travel ban on nationals hailing from more than 60 states on March 2. Earlier, on February 27, Tskhinvali KGB closed all crossing points connecting the region to Georgia proper until further notice.

Abkhazia, Georgia’s another Russian-backed region also imposed travel ban on all foreign citizens except for Russians on February 25. Abkhaz travel ban is effective until April 7.

19:15 GMT+4 – Geneva Talks Postponed

Due to rapid spread of COVID-19 virus, the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GDI), the talks designed to address the consequences of 2008 Russo-Georgian War, decided to postpone the 51st GID round, which was set to take place on 31 March – 1 April, 2020.

“The Co-Chairs will take every effort to closely keep contact and engage with all participants using available tools to adequately address pertinent security and humanitarian related issues, among others, on the GID agenda,” reads their statement.

Due to COVID-19 we have to postpone the next GENEVA round pic.twitter.com/I1tebf1qRw — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) March 16, 2020

19:00 GMT+4 – the First Patient Discharged from Hospital

Tbilisi Infectious Diseases and AIDS Center, medical institution that remains at the forefront of Georgian response against COVID-19 virus, announced on Facebook that Georgia’s patient zero, who tested positive on COVID-19 in late February, had been discharged from the hospital. The patient is required to remain in self-isolation for the next two weeks.

13:20 GMT+4 – Georgia Temporarily Bans Entry to Foreigners from March 18

From March 18 midnight, Georgia will bar entry to all foreign nationals for the next two weeks in a bid to fend off the spread of COVID-19, Irakli Chikovani, Georgian Prime Minister’s spokesperson announced on March 16.

At a press conference held after the meeting of the Inter-Agency Coordination Council on Coronavirus, a government task force formed to tackle the disease, Chikovani stated that Georgian citizens willing to return to their country would be granted an opportunity to travel via special flights run by the Georgian Airways.

Upon the government’s decision, Georgian ski resorts are to close earlier than usual this year.” Government also issued recommendation for cafes, restaurants and bars to suspend indoor service and instead to amp up food delivery service. Georgians over the age of 70 are recommended to refrain from public gatherings and to remain at home to reduce the risks of potential threat to their health.

00:00 GMT+4 – Georgia Suspends land and air travel to and from the Russian Federation

The Georgian government announced on Sunday, March 15 that the land and air travel with the Russian Federation will be suspended from March 16. The ban excludes freight cargo and Georgian nationals willing to return to the country.

Prior to the decision, Zurab Abashidze, Georgian Prime Minister’s special representative for Russia held phone talk with Russia’s former Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin (who maintains his mandate to carry out a dialogue with Tbilisi) to discuss the issue, the Georgian government said on Sunday.

Sunday, March 15

18:00 GMT +4 – Sarpi Border Crossing Point with Turkey Temporarily Closed

To halt further spread of COVID-19, Georgia announced on March 14 about the decision to halt border crossing with Turkey through the border checkpoint of Sarpi, village on the Black Sea coast. Land travel between the two countries still possible through Vale and Kartsakhi border checkpoints. Air travels between Georgia and Turkey not restricted.