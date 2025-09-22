RIA Novosti: “Russia is facing a new war”

RIA Novosti has published an article stating that the country is entering a new phase of struggle that the author refers to as “war.” This refers not only to military threats, but also to ideological and cultural confrontations. The article emphasizes that modern liberalism has become a totalitarian ideology in which any dissent is subject to pressure and stigmatization. The article also discusses the destruction of traditional values, the crisis of family, religion, and morality, as well as the influence of global elites and oligarchs on world politics. As an example, it cites the case of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whose death is presented as a symbol of the clash of ideological worlds (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The material aims to reinforce the audience’s perception of a global threat that is not only military, but also cultural and ideological. By contrasting “traditional values” with “corrupting liberalism,” the article portrays Russia as the last bastion that must resist external pressure by consolidating society around the government.

“Russia’s new victory over the West in unexpected areas”

In her article on RIA Novosti, Russian journalist Elena Karaeva writes that Russia has won an “unexpected victory” over the West in agriculture. The article claims that farming in Europe has come under pressure due to strict regulations, quotas, and environmental restrictions, making it unprofitable and forcing farmers to sell their land. The author links this issue to the policies of “globalists” and transnational corporations interested in concentrating control over production. In contrast, the author states that Russia’s agricultural sector is developing due to state support, absence of artificial barriers, and sanctions-driven import substitution. The article presents this situation as a strategic advantage for Moscow, strengthening its sovereignty and food independence (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The material portrays Russia as a country that has managed to withstand sanctions and even surpass the West in unexpected areas. By sharply contrasting “globalists” and “traditional agriculture,” the impression is created that Russia is capable of preserving true values and independence, while Europe sacrifices its own farmers for the sake of political games.

RIA Novosti: Searches underway in Moldova over preparation of mass riots

As part of a criminal case involving the preparation of mass riots and destabilization, police in Moldova are conducting more than 250 searches, including searches of prisons, RIA Novosty reports. According to the outlet, the official statement refers to “coordination by criminal elements from Russia.” The opposition claims that the authorities are using repressive measures to intimidate citizens ahead of the September 28 parliamentary elections. The article mentions the arrests of opposition politicians, restrictions on protests, and the blocking of media outlets, including Russian and Moldovan channels and websites. Igor Dodon and other opposition leaders accuse the ruling party of attempting to cancel the elections and tighten control over dissent (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The article portrays Moldova as a repressive and anti-democratic regime under the influence of the West, discrediting the government and turning public opinion against the current authorities ahead of the elections.

Increased pressure on Iran could lead to a policy of strategic ambiguity

Mahmoud Shuri, an Iranian expert, discussed the consequences of a possible reinstatement of international sanctions against Iran. The European Troika – the UK, France, and Germany – attempted to reinstate the restrictions through the UN Security Council, but Russia and China opposed the move. Nevertheless, Western countries may soon announce the reinstatement of sanctions. Shuri noted that formally this will not worsen Iran’s economic situation, but the symbolic and psychological consequences will increase inflationary expectations, undermine confidence in the markets, and complicate cooperation with partners. Iran’s withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is seen as a last resort if the pressure continues. However, the country’s official position on nuclear weapons remains unchanged: there are no plans to develop them. The resumption of cooperation with the IAEA will depend on Europe’s refusal to impose restrictions and will most likely be gradual. According to the expert, the possibility of abandoning uranium enrichment is extremely low, and Western demands on Iran have no end point. The Iranian expert emphasized the role of BRICS as a tool to counter unilateral sanctions, including the development of alternative financial infrastructure (kommersant.ru).

Intended effect: The material portrays Iran as a country forced to balance between external pressure from the West and the preservation of its sovereign rights. It emphasizes the threat of pressure on international mechanisms, strategic independence, and the growing role of BRICS in countering Western sanctions, creating the perception of Iran as a rational and cautious player on the world stage.