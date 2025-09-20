TASS: Pashinyan appreciates dialogue with Putin and Mishustin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is constructive and trusting. He noted that issues that could cause difficulties are discussed at the meetings, and solutions are found in an open and cooperative atmosphere. Pashinyan also said that improving relations with Russia is beneficial and important, and that personal trust with Russian leaders plays a key role in strengthening cooperation. He made these remarks after the Civil Contract party congress in Yerevan (TASS).

Intended effect: The material shows Pashinyan’s positive tone towards Moscow, forming an image of strong and trusting relations with Russian leaders. This reduces the severity of criticism of Armenia in the Russian media, demonstrating Yerevan’s readiness for constructive cooperation and finding solutions to shared problems.

RIA Novosti: Zelenskyy faces “difficult decisions”

In his article on RIA Novosti, political analyst Dmitry Bavyrin writes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is under pressure from the West, particularly the U.S. and Donald Trump, to make difficult decisions and that they are demanding a “deal.” Despite the pressure, the article notes, Kyiv refuses to accept Moscow’s terms. However, the country needs to raise $120 billion for next year, half of which is for the army. A transition to a “war economy” is possible amid the shortage of funds, which would entail reduced social obligations, increased mobilization, and a growing burden on the population. Bavyrin emphasizes that the upcoming decisions will be difficult for Ukrainian citizens (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The article emphasizes Ukraine’s economic challenges and reliance on external support, perpetuating the perception of a nation at a standstill due to Western pressure and an inability to reach compromises with Russia. This shapes the audience’s perception of an imminent deterioration in the lives of ordinary Ukrainians and of the weakness of Zelenskyy’s government.