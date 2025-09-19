Zakharova: Accusations of violating European countries’ airspace are groundless

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that accusations by a number of European countries that Russian drones violated their airspace are unsubstantiated. She emphasized that the situation is repeating itself according to the same scenario: an investigation has not yet been conducted, no facts have been presented, yet Russia is already being declared guilty. Zakharova also cited Poland’s refusal to consult with the Russian Defense Ministry as evidence of a lack of interest in objectively assessing the incident. She said that such accusations are part of a campaign to demonize Russia and mobilize support for Ukraine. In addition, Zakharova stressed that the countries in the “drone coalition” supplying Kyiv with drones are becoming accomplices in the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the civilian population (TASS).

Intended effect: The material aims to show Western accusations as unfounded and hypocritical, highlight the West’s refusal to engage in dialogue, and portray Russia as the victim of an information campaign. Meanwhile, the focus is shifting from accusations against Russia to the actions of Ukraine and its allies, thereby reinforcing the narrative of the West’s collective responsibility for the conflict.

“The Continuation War”: Finland remembers the aggression

A TASS article discusses the Winter War of 1939–1940 and Finland’s subsequent involvement in the war against the USSR in 1941–1944. The authors note that the Finns view this as the “Continuation War,” which was caused by the consequences of previous conflicts, despite Moscow’s diplomatic attempts to resolve territorial disputes. The article emphasizes that Finland, a former Nazi Germany ally, returned to cooperating with the USSR, and that modern lessons from history and the country’s accession to NATO demonstrate the relevance of these conflicts. The article cites experts and historical documents to support the argument that the USSR’s actions were motivated by security concerns, while Finland’s were motivated by domestic politics (TASS).

Intended effect: The article portrays Finland as a country that periodically exhibits aggressive tendencies, while emphasizing the USSR’s peaceful and diplomatic role. This reinforces the narrative that Russia’s actions are justified and that NATO’s expansion to Russia’s borders poses risks, linking historical events with contemporary geopolitical realities.

Migration under control: how Russia proposes to regulate the influx of labor

An article by RIA Novosti discusses the problem of migration in Russia. Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov proposed a system of “return migration,” whereby migrants come, work, and leave in order to reduce the burden on the social sphere. The author notes that mismanagement of migration flows and a lack of assimilation could lead to a crisis, as has happened in the West. He also mentions that locals in Japan are unhappy with how newcomers behave, even though there is a labor shortage. The article emphasizes the importance of controlling migration to prevent social and cultural conflicts (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The article aims to emphasize the importance of controlling migration and the need to introduce a “return migration” system to prevent social and cultural conflicts.

Ter-Petrosyan accuses Pashinyan of destroying Armenia and leaving heavy legacy

Armenia’s first president, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, said that current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is destroying the country and leaving his successors with a heavy and undesirable legacy, Russian propaganda TV channel Tsargrad reports. Ter-Petrosyan drew a parallel between Pashinyan and King Artaxias II, referencing an episode in Movses Khorenatsi’s “History of Armenia,” which recounts the grief and sacrifices of the people at the funeral of Artavasdes III. Ter-Petrosyan claims that Pashinyan is deliberately destroying the country, including through wars and escalations with Azerbaijan, and is aware of the extent of the damage caused. The politician stressed that the future Armenian government will inherit a difficult legacy and recalled the tradition of labeling such rulers accordingly (Tsargrad).

Intended effect: The material aims to highlight the negative perception of Pashinyan’s leadership, portraying his policies as destructive to the country. This reinforces criticism of the current prime minister and creates a contrast between Armenia’s past and present challenges.