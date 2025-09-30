Czechia Sanctions Five More Georgian Officials

The Czech government has added five more Georgian officials, including a deputy interior minister, three judges, and a prosecutor, to its sanctions list over their roles in violent crackdowns on protests in 2024 and 2025.

“The Czech government, on the proposal of FM Jan Lipavský, has added five representatives of the Georgian regime to the national sanctions list — the Deputy Minister of Interior, three judges, and a prosecutor,” the Czech Foreign Ministry announced on September 30 in a social media post, noting, “They bear responsibility for brutal crackdowns on peaceful protests in 2024–25.” The Ministry added, “We stand with a democratic and free Georgia.”

The newly sanctioned individuals reportedly are Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, Judges Koba Chagunava, Nino Galustashvili, and Mikheil Jinjolia, and Prosecutor Lasha Kotrikadze.

Czechia had already sanctioned three senior Interior Ministry officials in January for their involvement in what it called “brutal repression of protests.” They were then–head of the Special Tasks Department Zviad Karazishvili, known as “Khareba,” his deputy Mirza Kezevadze, and then–head of Patrol Police Vazha Siradze. Karazishvili and Kezevadze have since left the ministry, while Siradze was transferred to head the Tbilisi police.

Also Read:





This post is also available in: ქართული