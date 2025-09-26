Georgian Pro-Government TV Imedi Crew Denied Entry to Moldova

Pro–Georgian Dream broadcaster Imedi TV said Friday its crew was denied entry to Moldova, where they planned to cover the parliamentary elections this Sunday, September 28.

“Our journalist and cameraman were denied entry to Chișinău to cover the elections,” Imedi’s Week, the channel’s Sunday program, said on September 26. “After being held for five hours at the airport, the crew was moved to the departure hall, placed under supervision, and have not been told when they will be allowed to return home.”

“They are not allowed to use their phones, their movement is restricted, and their passports and documents have been confiscated. The only thing they were told was that they supposedly did not have proof of residence, financial means, and purpose of entry – which is false, since the ‘Imedi’s Week’ journalists have all the necessary documents with them.”

“‘Imedi’s Week’ arrived in Moldova, hailed as a European democracy, only to land straight in the CIS,” the channel said, in a pointed reference to Moldova’s membership in the Commonwealth of Independent States, post-Soviet bloc.

Imedi, widely considered the ruling Georgian Dream party’s main propaganda channel, often airs critical rhetoric about Moldova. Alongside GD officials and other pro-government outlets, it portrays the country as “corrupt” and less developed than Georgia, including in terms of European integration. Imedi’s Week is one of the channel’s most controversial programs, frequently observed in spreading conspiracy theories.

“Moldova will hold parliamentary elections on Sunday, and Imedi’s Week went there precisely to cover the electoral process. Such is Moldovan democracy and the ‘European’ standard of obstructing journalistic activity,” the program added.

