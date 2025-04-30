Man Nabbed in Tskhinvali, Accused of Spying for Tbilisi

The so-called state security committee of Russian-occupied South Ossetia, in coordination with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and the region’s so-called foreign intelligence service, has detained a local man suspected of passing classified information to Georgian intelligence, according to a South Ossetian news outlet.

According to a statement released by the KGB’s press office, an unnamed 51-year-old resident of Djava district of the occupied region was arrested on April 21. A criminal case was launched against him under Article 275 of the Russian Federation’s Criminal Code, which pertains to state treason. He has been taken into custody. The charge carries a sentence of ten to 20 years in prison.

The KGB alleges the man – “an employee of a state enterprise” – maintained “solid contacts” with the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG), to whom he allegedly transmitted sensitive information regarding Russian military contingents stationed in the occupied South Ossetia, their movement to the zone of special military operation [Ukraine], and details on the regions “internal political climate”.

“The defendant has admitted his guilt in the illegal acts and is actively cooperating with the investigation,” the press service of de-facto agency said. The agency also reported that five more residents of occupied South Ossetia were identified during the ongoing investigative and search operation, who had been in contact with SSSG and allegedly passed on information, though not classified, about the socio-political situation in the region. Given the lack of sufficient materials necessary for criminal prosecution, “the five persons were officially warned against actions that create conditions for the commission of an offence under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (treason).”

In similar cases, the last publicly reported incident occurred in February 2008, when Russian authorities announced the arrest of Martin Dzagoev, a resident of occupied South Ossetia, in North Ossetia. He was accused of being recruited by Georgian special services to carry out terrorist acts in the breakaway region. Dzagoev allegedly admitted to working with Georgian intelligence.

