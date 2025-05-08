Putin Addresses People of Georgia in WWII Anniversary Message

In a message marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin urged Georgian people “to preserve the good traditions of friendship and mutual assistance.”

Russian state-controlled media TASS reported that Putin extended similar congratulatory messages to the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), addressing the leaders of those countries, while in the case of Georgia, the message was directed to the “Georgian people.”

“In his addresses to the peoples of Georgia and Moldova, Vladimir Putin urged to preserve the good traditions of friendship and mutual assistance bequeathed to us, not to let the common historical heritage be forgotten and sow discord between friendly nations,” the Kremlin said, as quoted by TASS.

Putin also sent separate messages of congratulations to the de facto leaders of occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

