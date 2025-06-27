MIA: Six Detained As Part of Illegal Immigration Checks

Georgia’s Interior Ministry said on June 27 that six foreign nationals were detained as part of its “special immigration control activities.”

“As part of the fight against illegal migration,” the Ministry said, “employees of the Migration Department checked specific locations based on the information obtained, with the aim of identifying foreign citizens in Georgia without legal grounds.”

The six individuals, including Indian and Iranian citizens, face expulsion from the country, the Ministry added.

The checks come as Georgian authorities tighten migration laws and escalate rhetoric about combating illegal migration. “The Migration Department will regularly conduct special immigration control activities,” the Interior Ministry noted.

On June 26, the Georgian Dream parliament adopted in the final reading a legislative package that, among other changes, allows the expulsion and reentry bans of foreign nationals for administrative and criminal offenses.

Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze’s earlier reference to the presence of foreign nationals at ongoing protests in Georgia has raised concerns that expulsions for administrative offenses may be used to specifically target foreigners participating in the demonstrations.

