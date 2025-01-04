MIA: Georgia Expelled 91 Foreign Nationals in November and December 2024, Including Rallies’ Participants

On January 4, the Department of Migration of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the expulsion of 91 foreign nationals from the country during November and December 2024. As announced, 25 of them participated in the ongoing protests in Tbilisi, out of which 10 had already left the country. While some individuals left voluntarily, others were deported through enforcement measures.

The department didn’t specify the countries of origin of the individuals that according to its information have been involved in the pro-EU demonstrations, but added that ten of them have already left Georgia and were subject to the administrative sanctions. As the department noted, other nationals came from a range of countries, including Iran, Algeria, India, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Pakistan, Nigeria, Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

“The Migration Department, based on 2024 data, reported the expulsion of a total of 430 foreign nationals from the country, which is a 126% increase compared to the same period last year,” the announcement added.

It has been 38 consecutive days since the pro-EU protests have erupted in Georgia, after GD’s government has aborted the EU accession talks until 2028. According to official statistics, more than 400 people have been arrested during the demonstrations, with up to 30 facing criminal charges that could see them spend years in prison.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: Русский (Russian)