Activist Jailed for Five Days Over “Insult” in Facebook Comment

On July 9, Zugdidi District Court sent activist Rosto Zarandia to five days in administrative detention over a Facebook comment that Judge Irakli Abshilava ruled “insulted” Zugdidi City Hall employee Magdalina Todua.

In the comment, Zarandia called her “Tvinge” and “Poncho,” words in the Megrelian language, spoken in Georgia’s western Samegrelo region, meaning “stupid.”

The case marks the first known instance of detention for an “insult” on social media, while dozens of Georgian Dream critics, including opposition politicians, journalists, and activists, have been fined for similar acts.

In February, the Georgian Dream parliament made insulting public officials and civil servants an administrative offense, one that court practice has shown also applies to social media activities.

The case comes amid a continued crackdown on GD government critics, who are being fined or jailed for days for a number of controversial acts.

Another citizen, Diana Gogoladze, on June 24 was fined GEL 2,500 (about USD 920) over a Facebook comment directed at a police officer, which the Tbilisi City Court also deemed was an “insult.”

In one of the most recent cases, on July 7, activist Alki Kordzaia was sent to five days in detention over a verbal confrontation with police officer Bidzina Zhamerashvili. Kordzaia confronted him in public, calling him “shameless” and “disgraceful.” Zhamerashvili is believed to have given false testimony in the case of 21-year-old activist Mate Devidze, who was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for allegedly assaulting police officers.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული