31 Foreign Nationals Expelled from Georgia

31 foreigners were expelled from Georgia, the Interior Ministry reported on June 2.

Those expelled were citizens of Iran, India, Turkey, Turkmenistan, China, Egypt, Burundi, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Iraq, the MIA said. They are banned from re-entering Georgia.

Georgia is tightening its immigration controls. The Georgian Dream parliament is passing a legislative package that would allow for the expulsion and reentry bans of individuals convicted of administrative offenses, among others. While presenting the package to the one-party parliament, Deputy GD Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze drew attention to foreign participants in ongoing protests in Georgia, sparking concerns that they will be particularly targeted.

