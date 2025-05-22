15 Foreign Nationals Expelled from Georgia

On May 22, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that 15 foreign nationals had been expelled from the country.

The statement says the citizens of Turkey, Nigeria, Turkmenistan, China, India, Jordan, Egypt, Romania, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Iran, and Russia were expelled and barred from re-entering Georgia in accordance with national legislation.

This announcement comes amid the ruling Georgian Dream party’s legislative push to tighten immigration controls. On May 13, the party passed the legislative package in its first reading with 81 votes in favor and none against. The package introduces expulsions and a ban on reentering the country for a wide range of administrative offenses, including petty hooliganism, disobeying police orders, violating rules on public assembly and rallies, assaulting public officials, and breaking internal travel regulations.

While presenting the draft legislation to Parliament on May 13, Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said the measures may target those foreigners who participate in the anti-government protests.

