MIA: Georgia Expelled 96 Foreign Nationals in April

Georgia expelled 96 foreign nationals in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on May 6. According to the ministry, some individuals left the country voluntarily, while others were deported following enforcement measures carried out by the Migration Department.

“In accordance with the law, the deported individuals have been banned from re-entering the country,” the press release said.

The expelled individuals were citizens of China, Bangladesh, India, Jordan, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Tajikistan, Nigeria, Nepal, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Egypt, South Korea, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, and Kazakhstan.

In January, the Ministry reported that 91 foreign nationals were expelled from the country during November and December of 2024, including 25 individuals who had participated in the ongoing anti-regime protests in Tbilisi. However, the announcement of May 6 did not specify whether any of the most recent deportees were involved in the rallies.

At the end of April, the GD announced the introduction of the legislative package at the Georgian Dream Parliament that proposes to tighten immigration control. The proposed amendments would expand the grounds for expulsion, introduce biometric data collection for undocumented migrants, and impose harsher penalties for administrative and criminal violations committed by foreign nationals.

Proposed changes to Georgia’s Code of Administrative Offenses would introduce two new penalties specifically for foreign nationals: expulsion from Georgia and a ban on entry.

Offenses such as petty hooliganism (Article 166), disobedience to law enforcement’s orders (Article 173), verbal insult of a public-political figure, or violations related to organizing or participating in public gatherings (Article 174/1) could trigger these sanctions, with entry bans lasting up to three years. These clauses have been used most frequently against demonstrators during the ongoing peaceful anti-regime protests.

Among the measures are provisions barring re-entry for up to 20 years for foreigners who commit serious or particularly serious crimes, increased fines for overstaying visas, and new penalties for Georgian citizens or legal entities who invite, employ, or use the services of foreigners who violate residency or work regulations.

