New MP, Education Committee Chair in GD Parliament

The Georgian Dream parliament approved the credentials of Davit Dolidze, a new MP from the ruling party’s list. Dolidze, a former Tbilisi City Hall employee, is replacing Givi Mikanadze, whose mandate was terminated after he was appointed Georgian Dream’s new Education Minister.

During a July 2 extraordinary session in the one-party parliament, MPs also voted to appoint Mariam Lashkhi as chair of the Education Committee, previously chaired by Givi Mikanadze. Lashkhi recently drew attention after several GD critics were fined or sent to detention over Facebook “insults” directed at her, among others.

The Georgian Dream parliament, which concluded its spring session, remains a one-party legislature, as opposition parties are boycotting it, considering it illegitimate due to claims of election rigging. During today’s session, GD MPs terminated the mandates of 12 For Georgia party members, leaving it up to the next 12 candidates on the party list to decide whether to take the seats.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული