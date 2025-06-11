Giorgi Jincharadze Approved as Head of Abkhazia’s Government-in-Exile

On June 11, Giorgi Jincharadze was formally approved as the head of the government of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia by the Supreme Council. Jincharadze succeeds Levan Mgaloblishvili, who resigned on June 2.

Jincharadze thanked the Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his cabinet, as well as the members of the Supreme Council, for trusting and endorsing him.

“I know very well and meticulously the problems of our internally displaced persons,” Jincharadze said after being approved for the position, vowing to do the utmost to create better conditions for the IDPs and resolve their problems.

Prior to his new post, Giorgi Jincharadze was the GD Deputy Education Minister of Georgia. Since 2024, he has served as First Deputy Minister of Education and Culture and later from 2021 to 2024 as Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy in the Abkhaz government-in-exile.

Abkhazia’s legitimate government has been in exile since the armed conflict in the 1990s.

