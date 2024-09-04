Head of Abkhazia’s Government-in-Exile Resigns

On September 4, the head of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia, Ruslan Abashidze, announced his resignation without providing the public with the reason for this decision. Abashidze had been in office since 2019.

Now the Tbilisi-based Supreme Council of Abkhazia, with the consent of the President of Georgia, is to decide on the next head of Abkhazia’s legitimate government, which has been in exile since the armed conflict in the 1990s. In the meantime, the Supreme Council is entitled to appoint the acting Head of Government.

In his public resignation letter, Abashidze thanked the members of the Abkhazian Government for their work in a number of dimensions, the Supreme Council for its “special support”, the legislative and the executive branches of the Georgian Government for “supporting our work”, and thanked the “the society of Abkhazia.”

“I believe that with the consistent peace policy of our Government and the support of the international community, our common goal – the de-occupation of the country, peaceful development and ensuring stability – will be realized,” he wrote.

He also expressed gratitude towards the diplomatic corps accredited in Georgia, and the international organizations for their engagement in “a number of important projects and events have been implemented during these years in support of the population displaced from Abkhazia.”

