Georgia Reduces Visa-Free Stay for Ukrainians from Three Years to One

The Georgian Dream government has amended its visa policy for Ukrainian citizens, reducing the visa-free stay duration from three years to one, according to a decree signed by GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze published on April 2.

The amendment to Government Decree No. 255 shortens the period Ukrainian nationals can remain in Georgia without a visa to one year. The move reverses an earlier decision in April 2024, when the government extended the visa-free stay from two to three years in a show of solidarity with Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Despite the change, the decree includes a transitional provision for Ukrainian citizens who entered and remained in Georgia prior to Feb. 24, 2025. Those individuals will be allowed to stay in the country until Feb. 24, 2026.

“Citizens of Ukraine who entered and stayed in Georgia before February 24, 2025, have their right to stay extended until February 24, 2026,” the decree reads.

As of April 3, Ukrainian officials have not publicly commented on the new visa regulations.

The relations between the two countries have deteriorated significantly in recent years, in particular over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision in 2020 to appoint former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili as the Chair of Ukraine’s Executive Reform Committee. In 2022, Ukraine recalled its ambassador from Georgia, citing Tbilisi’s “immoral position” on sanctions against Russia and its alleged obstruction of Georgian volunteers seeking to join the fight in Ukraine. In December 2024 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chairman of Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party, and 19 other officials accused of “selling out the interests of Georgia and its people.”

