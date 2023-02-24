Social Justice Center Speaks of Problems of Ukrainian Refugees in Georgia  

The Social Justice Center, a local civil society organization, released a report on February 24 on the problems of Ukrainian refugees in Georgia, saying that “the state policy towards them is fragmented and weak.”

Social experience of Ukrainian refugees

The Social Justice Center said that Georgia does not have official statistics on the arrival and departure of Ukrainian refugees. However, it noted that according to the data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for December 2022, there are 25,402 Ukrainian refugees in the country.

The organization also noted that 68% of refugees in Georgia have higher education and a large proportion of them (84%) also have work experience. Among them, only 20% are employed and 58% wish to get a job. “There is no special state support program in this regard.”

The document states that the main challenge for Ukrainian refugees is related to housing, as they find it difficult to find an apartment due to increased rents and other reasons.

Referring to the World Vision data, the Social Justice Center says that 35% of Ukrainian refugees do not have money to meet their basic needs; 19% do not have access to water and food; 16% – to clothing and footwear; 14% do not have resources for medical needs.

In this regard, the document focuses on the financial assistance program implemented by the Georgian government for Ukrainian refugee families who arrived in the country in March-July 2022. The report stresses that the Ukrainians who arrived in the country after July 15 cannot benefit from this program, which “points to the fragmented nature of the policy and injustice.”

Problems related to documents and healthcare services

The Social Justice Center said that from the very first days of the war in Ukraine, many Ukrainians entered Georgia without personal documents, which prevents them from using the services offered by the state. “This reality complicates the possibility of further legal stay in Georgia after one year.”

According to the report, from February 1 to November 1, 2022, all basic health programs available to Georgian citizens were also available to Ukrainian refugees living in Georgia on a regular basis. However, these services are not available to other groups of refugees, which “becomes a heavy financial burden for them.”

“The psychological condition of the refugees is also very difficult. Refugees need psychological and social support to overcome the trauma of war and to integrate. At present, some Ukrainians have no information about access to such services.”

The Social Justice Center notes that despite the “significant” assistance provided by the Georgian government, “it is obvious that the state does not have a unified action plan and policy to meet their basic needs in a sustainable, comprehensive and adequate manner.”

Recommendations

The Social Justice Center calls on the Georgian government to:

Develop a unified and coordinated action plan to support Ukrainian refugees living in Georgia; create a unified information portal that will allow Ukrainian refugees to receive comprehensive information in the language they understand.

Collect statistics on the entry, departure and stay of Ukrainian refugees in Georgia.

Establish a sustainable housing policy for Ukrainian refugees, taking into account their needs and interests; provide comprehensive access to health services for Ukrainian refugees.

