Ukraine Diplomat Says Kyiv Expects Tbilisi to Make First Step for Restoring Relations

The Ukrainian Chargé d’affaires in Georgia Mykhailo Kharyshyn spoke for the renewal of relations at the level of ambassadors, making it understood that Georgia needs to make a first step. “I want you to know that Ukraine is not against our diplomatic relations to be conducted at the level of ambassadors,” he is quoted as saying in his interview with the Georgian newswire IPN, published on August 19.

He noted that relations between Tbilisi and Kyiv “could have been better” and lamented certain Georgian politicians’ “negative” and “incomprehensible” statements regarding Ukraine. Still, he said the two countries maintain high-level dialogue and support each other internationally.

For the record, both the Georgian and the Ukrainian Ambassadors remain in their home countries after the bilateral relations worsened significantly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A few days after the outbreak of the war, Ukraine recalled its Ambassador to Georgia over the “immoral position” of then Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s cabinet on Russia sanctions and for barring Georgian volunteers from flying to Ukraine. A year later, Kyiv requested Georgian Ambassador’s departure to Tbilisi for consultations, amid Ukraine’s concerns over the health of its citizen, imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Saakashvili’s case was part of the mentioned interview with the Ukrainian Chargé d’affaires as well. Mykhailo Kharyshyn reiterated that Saakashvili’s factor is “important” for the future of the bilateral Georgia-Ukraine relations. The Ukrainian diplomat portrayed Saakashvili’s issue as a consular case and noted that Ukraine prioritizes taking care of its citizens with Saakashvili being no exception.

However, the former Georgian President is not the sole figure causing irritation among current authorities in Tbilisi. Zurab Adeishvili and Giorgi Lortkipanidze, both former Georgian officials, who later took up positions in the Ukrainian government, much to the dismay of the Georgian Dream.

According to the interview, their extradition to Georgia, demanded by the Georgian Dream government, is not in Ukraine’s plans. Chargé d’affaires Kharyshyn hinted that the reasons for this include the lack of impartiality of the Georgian judiciary towards these individuals.

The interview came down to the EU integration of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. In response to the Georgian authorities’ claims of “unfair” treatment, the Ukrainian diplomat dismissed the idea that any of those countries receive preferential treatment from the EU, and assured the readers that Ukraine’s negotiations are totally merit-based. The Georgian Dream officials have been arguing that Georgia in fact stand outs among the trio, but is victim to “little games.”

In general, the rhetoric by some of the Georgian officials was a focus of the interview, which is leaving the Ukrainian diplomat the perception that someone is trying to sabotage the once “exemplary” bilateral relations between Georgia and Ukraine.

Despite critical messages, the Ukrainian Chargé d’affaires took time to thank the Georgian government for the support given to those Ukrainian refugees who left the country following the Russian invasion, and expressed hope that the “normal” bilateral dialogue between Georgia and Ukraine will be restored once the hindering factors, including the problematic rhetoric is resolved.

He also conveyed gratitude for President Salome Zurabishvili’s participation in the Summit for Peace in Ukraine, and announced that she has been invited to the fourth Summit of the Crimea Platform to be held on September 11 in Kyiv. As for the Crimea Platform Parliamentary events due to be held in October, the Ukrainian diplomat expressed hope that Georgia will be represented at least at the level of deputy speakers.

Disclaimer: the news article is based on the Georgian language version of the interview published by the interpressnews. The unofficial translations of the quotes from Georgian to English were made by Civil.ge.

