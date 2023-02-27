News
Ukrainian Citizens can Stay in Georgia for 2 years Without a Visa
The Government of Georgia has adopted a decree extending the visa-free stay for Ukrainian citizens to up to two years. The amendments to the decree were signed by the Prime-Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili on February 24, 2023.
Previously, the Georgian government had limited the period of visa-free stay for Ukrainian citizens to one year.
Also Read:
- 24/02/2023 – Photostory | Thousands Rally in Tbilisi in Solidarity with Ukraine
- 24/02/2023 – Social Justice Center Speaks of Problems of Ukrainian Refugees in Georgia
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)