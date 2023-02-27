Ukrainian Citizens can Stay in Georgia for 2 years Without a Visa

The Government of Georgia has adopted a decree extending the visa-free stay for Ukrainian citizens to up to two years. The amendments to the decree were signed by the Prime-Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili on February 24, 2023.

Previously, the Georgian government had limited the period of visa-free stay for Ukrainian citizens to one year.

