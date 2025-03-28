President Zurabishvili Concludes Baltic Tour with Visit to Estonia

Concluding her visit to the Baltic states the Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili met on March 28 with top Estonian officials, including President Alar Karis, Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar, and Chairman of the Estonian Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee Marko Mihkelson, along with other committee members.

“Estonia stands with us on our European path and supports the Georgian people’s call for new, free and fair elections,” Zurabishvili reacted on X.

After the meeting with her Estonian counterpart, President Zurabishvili stated on X: “Met with Alar Karis. He conveyed to you, the Georgian people, his unwavering support in your determined fight for our European future.”

Met with @AlarKaris. He conveyed to you, the Georgian people, his unwavering support in your determined fight for our European future. pic.twitter.com/xClnR602bx — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) March 28, 2025

She also met with Lauri Hussar, the president of Riigikogu [Estonian Parliament] and commented: “Met with Lauri Hussar , who strongly reaffirmed his support for Georgia and the Georgian people in our unwavering pursuit of democratic elections. Thank you for your personal support!”

After her meeting with Marko Mihkelson and members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Zurabishvili said they emphasized that “despite the many challenges facing European security today, Georgia is vital and must be on the EU agenda.”

Met with @markomihkelson and members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu. They underlined that, despite the many challenges facing European security today, Georgia is vital and must be on the EU agenda. pic.twitter.com/4675Ik5YIh — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) March 28, 2025

Earlier in her tour, Zurabishvili visited Latvia on March 26, where she met with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Deputy Speaker of the Saeima Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica and members of the Latvian Saeima’s Foreign Relations Committee.

On March 25, President Salome Zurabishvili had visited Lithuania and met with top Lithuanian officials, including President Gitanas Nausėda, Parliament Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, Deputy Speaker Radvilė Morkūnaitė and several MPs, including Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Žygimantas Pavilionis, and Ingrida Šimonytė. Zurabishvili also addressed Lithuania’s Seimas.

