President Zurabishvili Visits Latvia

On March 26 visiting Latvia, as part of her Baltic tour, President Salome Zurabishvili met with her Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkēvičs , with Deputy Speaker of the Seimas Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica and members of the Latvian Saeima’s Foreign Relations Committee.

“Met President Edgars Rinkēvičs. He reaffirmed Latvia’s unwavering support for Georgia and the Georgian people. Thank you for standing by Georgia on this path!” Zurabishvili wrote on X (Twitter) following the meeting.

She also met with Deputy Speaker of the Saeima Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica and members of the parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee.

“Met with the Deputy Speaker of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia, Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica, and distinguished members of the Latvian Parliament, including Ināra Mūrniece, Irma Kalniņa, Juris Viļums, and Edmunds Cepurītis. Thank you for supporting Georgia’s European path!” Zurabishvili wrote.

Met with the Deputy Speaker of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia, @ZKLukasevica, and distinguished members of the Latvian Parliament, including @IMurniece, @irma_kalnina, @jureits, and @Cepuritis_E. Thank you for supporting Georgia's European path! 🇬🇪🤝🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/bgktGYm9D9 — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) March 26, 2025

As part of her visit to the Baltic states, on March 25, President Salome Zurabishvili had met with top Lithuanian officials, including President Gitanas Nausėda, Parliament Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, Deputy Speaker Radvilė Morkūnaitė and several MPs, including Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Žygimantas Pavilionis, and Ingrida Šimonytė. Zurabishvili also addressed Lithuania’s Seimas.

Also Read: