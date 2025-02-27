Zurabishvili Presents “Path to New Elections”
President Salome Zurabishvili presented a five-step plan for new elections, called to resolve the country’s ongoing political crisis.
She first announced the plan speaking at a rally near Parliament on February 25. Zurabishvili said the plan was “without alternative” and a direct response to the demands of Georgian citizens, who have been protesting for three months in a row against the government’s perceived anti-European stance.
The plan, which Salome Zurabishvili published on her Twitter account includes:
- Establishing election conditions;
- Preparing an “army” of election commissions and observers;
- Preventing electoral fraud through international oversight;
- Strengthening coordination among political forces;
- Creating a unified electoral program, the “Georgia Charter,” which will include the release of political prisoners, the repeal Russian-style laws, and restoration of judicial independence.
Zurabishvili has been holding meetings with the four main opposition forces, which passed the 5% threshold in the October 26 parliamentary elections, diplomats, civil society organizations, and media representatives to discuss the country’s political future and determine how future elections should be conducted.
Also Read:
- 25/02/2025 – Salome Zurabishvili: “We Should not Allow Another 1921 to Happen”
- 20/02/2025 – Zurabishvili: GD Might Have to Call New Elections
- 15/02/2025 – Salome Zurabishvili Attends Munich Security Conference 2025
- 05/02/2025 – President Zurabishvili: “Political Life in Georgia Has Ended,” Urges International Pressure on GD to Call Elections
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)