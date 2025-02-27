skip to content
President Salome Zurabishvili on Feb 25 during the rally near the parliament, Source: Salome Zurabishvili's FB page.
Zurabishvili Presents “Path to New Elections”

President Salome Zurabishvili presented a five-step plan for new elections, called to resolve the country’s ongoing political crisis.

She first announced the plan speaking at a rally near Parliament on February 25. Zurabishvili said the plan was “without alternative” and a direct response to the demands of Georgian citizens, who have been protesting for three months in a row against the government’s perceived anti-European stance.

The plan, which Salome Zurabishvili published on her Twitter account includes:

  1. Establishing election conditions;
  2. Preparing an “army” of election commissions and observers;
  3. Preventing electoral fraud through international oversight;
  4. Strengthening coordination among political forces;
  5. Creating a unified electoral program, the “Georgia Charter,” which will include the release of political prisoners, the repeal Russian-style laws, and restoration of judicial independence.

Zurabishvili has been holding meetings with the four main opposition forces, which passed the 5% threshold in the October 26 parliamentary elections, diplomats, civil society organizations, and media representatives to discuss the country’s political future and determine how future elections should be conducted.

