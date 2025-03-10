Mdinaradze: “Global Forces Waged Proxy War Against Russia”, “Puppet Governments” Assumed Deep State Function

Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the GD parliamentary majority in a Georgian Dream rump parliament, stated that the “Deep State” and global forces had “waged a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine”. This repeats verbatim the Kremlin narrative blaming the West for Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. He repeated the narrative that Georgia was punished for refusing to participate in this “pre-written scenario”. He also claimed that the “puppet” governments of the EU member states had taken over the function of the “deep state” and were trying to “overthrow the Georgian government”.

Proxy War Against Russia, Global War Party and “Plan to Destroy Georgia”

Mdinaradze claimed that waging the “proxy war against Russia through Ukraine” had resulted in “a weakened Europe” and “a destroyed Ukraine”. He said the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that this is a “proxy war”, apparently referring to the US Secretary’s interview with Fox on 5 March.

The global forces, he wrote, “created a lot of problems for Russia, which of course led to its significant weakening”. He went on to claim that since the Georgian government “refused to participate in the pre-written and at the same time catastrophic scenario”, the “Deep State will use all methods to change the ‘rebellious’ government in Georgia, bring its network of agents to power and, if there is no longer a need to open a second front, destroy Georgia economically”.

“If up to now the Global War Party has mainly financed the overthrow of national governments beyond its control through USAID and NED [National Endowment for Democracy], this mission has been taken over by the puppet “governments” of certain countries,” Mdinaradze claimed. “The so-called donor organizations have been replaced by specific countries, namely Sweden, Norway, Estonia, and other sovereign EU member states,” he added.

Referring interchangeably to the “Global Party of War” and the “Deep State” he further lashed out at EU members in general, stating that their “sovereignty-deprived”, “so-called governments” assumed the “Deep State function after the USAID, NED, and other donor organizations under the control of the Deep State were shut down.”

Baltic and Scandinavian states have been among the most vocal in criticizing the Georgian Dream government the most for democratic backsliding, repression, and human rights abuses. Last week the Baltic states expanded sanctions against dozens of Georgian officials, including for judicial actions and crackdowns.

He went even further claiming that “there is no Lithuanian, Estonian, or Swedish government” and that “there is no Ministry of Foreign Affairs or any separate agency of these countries” adding that “formal officials act not in the interests of their country, but at the behest of the Global War Party, the Deep State”.

He then accused the mentioned states of “blatantly interfering in Georgia’s internal affairs, inciting radicalism, openly supporting artificial protests, and directly trying to encourage radical processes as much as possible.” The main goal of these alleged actions, he stated, “is to overthrow the Georgian government, replace it with an agent, and establish full control over the government.”

“Therefore, the attack on Georgia by these countries should not be seen as an action by a specific country, but as a direct attempt by the Deep State to change the government in Georgia,” Mdinaradze concluded.

Deep State “Modernization”

Mdinaradze claimed that the ‘Deep State’ had thus undergone a ‘rebranding’ and ‘modernization’, operating in ‘new, covert methods’, and that its ‘attacks against Georgia and its legitimate government’ and its ‘replacement by the network of agents’ would become ‘more frequent’.

He then wished President Trump success in the fight against the Deep State, but lamented that “so far there are no signs of its defeat or even weakening.”

He added that soon it will soon become clear whether this is “a real fight against the Deep State” or an “attempt to deceive the public and modernize and rebrand it.”

He concluded by claiming that the ultimate test of whether the US has been able to defeat the “Deep State”, will be the U.S.’ attitude towards and mode of cooperation with Georgia.

