Kobakhidze Blames “Deep State” and GWP for War in Ukraine

“Certain forces, the so-called “deep state”, the Global War Party did everything for the war in Ukraine to happen,” Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed. He insisted: “Of course, any war can be averted,” adding that this applies to the 2008 Russia-Georgia war as well. Speaking with journalists while visiting town of Zestaponi in western Georgia on January 24, Kobakhidze also slammed the ongoing pro-European protests, labeling them as an attempted “revolution” by opposition groups and vowed that such efforts would not succeed in Georgia.

Actors’ Protest

Kobakhidze also addressed almost two months-long pro-EU protests in Georgia. While assessing the protest manifesto of Vaso Abashidze New Theatre’s artists, in support to their colleague Andro Chichinadze and the other illegally detained individuals, he stated: “What we are witnessing now is a kind of ‘CANVAS-style’ revolution attempt.” [CANVAS , a CSO and partner of the USAID conducted trainings on nonviolent methods of civic activism, self-organization, and mobilization of supporters for civic activists and initiative groups in the field of arts and culture in Georgia in September 2023 and was accused by State Security Service of Georgia of “recruiting activists” to allegedly orchestrate the violent overthrow of government].

Kobakhidze further stated ” You know that training sessions on revolution were held for representatives of the so-called creative sphere, and today we see the results of this – members of the pseudo-elite are trying to organize certain revolutionary processes.” He called on everyone “to focus on their profession” and stated that the revolutionary attempts will not succeed in the country.

Sanctions and Allegations Against Opposition

Kobakhidze criticised the sanctions as a form of “blackmail” by the opposition against Georgia, claiming that they were designed to drag the country into war. “The only interest was to involve the country in war, but of course from our side no steps will be taken that would mean the destruction of the country,” Kobakhidze said.

He further accused the opposition and their “masters” of working against Georgia’s national interests. “This is another anti-Georgian initiative, a step by the radical opposition, by their masters. Of course, with such initiatives, they will not be able to destabilize the positions of our country in any way,” he stated.

Relations with EU, PACE

Though the GD government aborted EU accession process, Kobakhidze claimed that the government continues to fulfill its obligations, citing the submittal of a three-year economic reform plan to the European Commission. He noted that it “covers three years – planned for 2025-2026-2027, discussing macroeconomic and fiscal issues. We presented our clear vision to the European Commission on all matters.”

Kobakhidze also described as “laughable” and “anti-Georgian” attempts by “the radical opposition’s and their handlers” towards “suspending the mandate” of Georgia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) under the pretext of pro-Russianness [of the GD]. ” He further claimed that “they will not cause any harm to Georgia’s national interests.”

“The radical opposition is staffed with criminals, assessed as such by the court,” he claimed.

Kobakhidze also briefly talked about the upcoming local elections that are scheduled in October. “I advise everyone to prepare for the October 2028 elections. Before that, local elections will be held in October of this year, they can try their luck there too. This is my advice to the radical opposition,” Kobakhidze concluded.

