GD Slams UK’s Potential Sanctions on Ivanishvili, Decries “Deep State” Influence

On January 16, the Political Council of the Georgian Dream party released a statement, condemning the recent motion by over a dozen British MPs to sanction the party’s founder Bidzina Ivanishvili and criticizing the UK’s previous sanctions against Georgian officials.

Noting that “Georgian society is well aware that, historically, Britain has always stood out as a strong, sovereign and progressive state where the idea of the rule of law and fundamental human rights were developed,” and emphasizing Britain’s historical role in the development of legal principles, the GD’s political council said “It is shocking that what was understood in England as far back as the 13th and 17th centuries has been completely forgotten and trampled upon by the British government in the 21st century.”

The party defended Ivanishvili stating that “without any foundation, they threaten with sanctions the leader of Georgia’s ruling party, who saved Georgia from authoritarian rule, brought democratic breakthrough to the country, ended the systematic practice of killing and torturing people in Georgia, business racketeering, media capture and election fraud.”

Georgian Dream used its widely used ‘deep state’ conspiracy theory to claim that it was behind the motion, stating that “if the UK imposes sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, it will clearly show that the ‘deep state’ has reduced the UK to the level of Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia and the European Parliament, which should be seen as a particularly tragic event, given the historical past of this state”.

The statement came in response to an Early Day Motion (EMD) introduced by MP James MacCleary, which has called sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili. Previously, on December 19 the UK made a decision to impose sanctions on five senior Georgian officials, including GD’s Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri.

