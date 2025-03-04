Georgian Dream Parliament Approves a Series of Repressive Legislative Amendments in First Reading

The Georgian Dream (GD) party has pushed through a number of repressive legislative amendments, which had been approved in their first reading by parliamentary committees. The proposed changes affect parliamentary procedure, gender equality laws, the criminal code, public service regulations and the broadcasting law. During today’s hearing, the GD parliament also approved the FARA in first reading.

Restrictions on Rules of Procedure

The GD Parliament approved amendments to its Rules of Procedure, limiting the role of CSOs in public decision-making. Under the revised law, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may participate in discussions but will no longer be granted a mandatory role in decision-making processes.

Davit Matikashvili, GD Chairman of the Committee on Procedural Matters and Rules, defended the amendment, citing “foreign influence on CSO activities.” He referenced allegations against USAID, stating: “It was revealed how not only USAID, but also other funds were financing protests and organizing revolutions against democratically elected governments in various countries through non-governmental organizations.”

The same amendments also include a new procedure for electing members of the Central Election Commission (CEC), removing the requirement for a three-fifths majority vote for the appointment of candidates.

Gender Equality Law Revisions

The GD Parliament also backed amendments to the Law on Gender Equality with 83 votes in favor. The changes replace the term “gender equality” with “equality of women and men” and remove the definition of “gender” from the law.

Matikashvili argued that the original wording “had been imposed under foreign influence”, stating: “This was a kind of reflection of the global processes taking place in the world.” The amendment also removes the obligation to establish gender equality councils in parliament, autonomous republics and municipalities, although Matikashvili stressed that this “does not mean that both the Parliament of Georgia and local self-government bodies should not focus on unwaveringly upholding the principle of equality between women and men.”

Amendments to the Criminal Code

Another key amendment envisages the establishment of criminal liability for treason, including espionage, conspiracy to overthrow the government, and other offenses related to national security.

Rati Ionatamishvili, one of the initiators of the amendment, justified the amendment saying: “Treason is the most serious crime and the state must create the most solid and firm guarantees for the protection of the country’s sovereignty.”

Amendments to the Public Service Law

The GD Parliament approved amendments to the Public Service Law, introducing a new category—individuals “equated with civil servants.” According to press release, the changes remove the simplified competition rule for appointing heads and deputies of Legal Entities of Public Law (LEPLs), instead granting direct appointment powers to heads of relevant Ministries/agencies.

Tornike Cheishvili, First Deputy Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee claimed that it would streamline appointments and will introduce a norm according to which an employee dismissed as a result of the reorganization or a reduction in staff will receive adequate compensation.

Amendments to the Law on Broadcasting

The GD Parliament also passed in its first reading a draft law amending Law on Broadcasting, which introduces restrictions on foreign funding for media organizations. The amendment prohibits broadcasters from receiving direct or indirect funding from foreign sources, with exceptions for commercial advertising, teleshopping, sponsorship, and product placement.

The law also restricts foreign governments from purchasing broadcaster services or co-financing the production and airing of programs.

Rati Ionatamishvili, Chair of the Committee on Human Rights Protection and Civil Integration, presented the amendments stating, “Georgia is a sovereign state, and our democratic institutions, including the media, should not be managed from the outside. ” When the media “is managed externally” Ionatamishvili claimed, it serves foreign interests rather than informing the public.

Foreign Agents Registration Act/FARA

The GD Parliament approved the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in its first reading. The law would require organizations receiving foreign funding to register as foreign agents, submit annual financial declarations, and face criminal liability for non-compliance.

According to a parliamentary press release, committee chairman Archil Gorduladze defended the law, saying: “The country should have regulations that, on the one hand, prevent external interference and, on the other hand, ensure the transparency of any funds spent in Georgia.”

Gorduladze further reiterated that the bill mirrors the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act saying: “Just as the American people have the right to protect their sovereignty, the Georgian people have no less a right to strengthen their sovereignty, independence, and for the public to know who is transferring funds and for what activities.”

