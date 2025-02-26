GD Moves to Lower Threshold for Voting in the Election Commission Members

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party has tabled amendments to the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, eliminating the requirement of a three-fifths vote for electing candidates nominated by Parliament to vacant positions in the Central Election Commission (CEC). The law will likely consolidate the ruling party’s hold on CEC when approved.

According to the explanatory note, the amendment is based on the constitutional principle that Parliament, as the highest legislative body, decides on significant matters—including amendments to parliamentary rules and the election of the Speaker—by a majority of its entire membership. The note argues that this principle should also logically extend to the election procedure for CEC members.

The proposed legislation would also remove the legal obligation for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to participate in the consultation process. This change would apply to key decisions such as the election of members of the Prosecutorial Council, the selection of candidates for the Disciplinary Board of Judges of General Courts, and the appointment of CEC members.

The move follows earlier amendments to the electoral code passed on March 19, 2024, when Parliament overrode a veto by President Salome Zurabishvili. Under the revised law, the Speaker of Parliament—rather than the President—now holds the authority to nominate and announce the competition for the election of the CEC chairperson and non-partisan (professional) members.

The current system requires a three-fifths (90 votes) majority in the first round of voting for the election of CEC officials. If this threshold is not met, Parliament may attempt a second vote by a simple majority (76 votes). If both attempts fail, the power to appoint the CEC chairperson and members revert to the President.

By passing this new amendment, GD aims to circumvent the opposition’s withdrawal from MP positions following the contested elections. This leaves the rump parliament with only GD and its satellite MPs.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: Русский (Russian)