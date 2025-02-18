GD to Criminalize Treason

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party plans to criminalize treason, the leader of the rump GD Parliament’s majority leader, Mamuka Mdinaradze, announced on February 17 after the party’s political council meeting.

“With our decision, the clause on treason will be added, or it will be more accurate to say that it will be reinstated in the criminal code, which the United National Movement removed […] just before the August war in April 2007,” Mdinaradze said.

Mdinaradze also said that this week the GD will officially introduce what it says will be an “exact copy” of the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the so-called “media law,” which the GD says will be modeled on British legislation, and other sets of laws the GD has previously announced on drugs, foreign grants, juvenile justice, the public sector, and others.

Alone in parliament, the GD plans to pass its bills in the coming months. Mdinaradze said it would take about a month and a half and they won’t be adopted in a fast-track procedure.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)