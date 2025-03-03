GD Parliament Moves Forward with Several Repressive Bills, Approving Them in First Reading

On March 3, the GD Parliament’s committees approved several controversial legislative initiatives in their first reading. The bills include the addition of treason under the Criminal Code, a draft Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and amendments to the Law on Broadcasting, which impose stricter regulations on media content and foreign funding. The bills were proposed by GD MPs and the pseudo-opposition People’s Power.

Criminal Liability for Treason

The Legal Issues Committee has approved amendments to the Criminal Code that would introduce treason as a criminal offense. The new Article 307¹ would establish criminal liability for acts such as “sabotage, and/or aiding a foreign country, foreign organization, or organization under foreign control in hostile activities.”

The bill also includes liability for acts of violating Georgia’s territorial integrity, undermining foreign security, joining foreign intelligence services, impairing Georgia’s defense capabilities, disclosing state secrets, espionage, conspiracy or rebellion to forcibly change Georgia’s constitutional order, sabotage, etc.

MP from the GD party Rati Ionatamishvili, one of the bill initiators, framed the issue as “a matter of the fundamental protection of the state – a decision that defines what kind of Georgia we want to leave for future generations.”

Notably, in parallel with the introduction of the bill the GD Parliament established a temporary investigative commission, tasked with examining the “regime’s and its political representatives’ activities in 2003-2012 ”, chaired by former Justice and Culture minister Tea Tsulukiani, who is widely regarded as one of the GD’s main ideologues.

Foreign Agents Registration Act/FARA

The Legal Issues Committee also endorsed the “Foreign Agents Registration Act” in its first reading. The law would require organizations receiving foreign funding to register as foreign agents, submit annual financial declarations, and face criminal liability for non-compliance.

Committee Chair Archil Gorduladze claimed the legislation is an “exact, word-for-word translation” of the American Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Gorduladze further noted that “If the American people have the right to protect their sovereignty with effective tools, of course, the Georgian people have no less of a right to have our sovereignty guaranteed.”

Gorduladze added that “in accordance with the Georgian reality,” the executive legal entity of the law will be the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Amendments to the Law on Broadcasting

Meanwhile, the Sectoral Economy and Economic Policy Committee advanced two amendments to the “Law on Broadcasting” that would significantly tighten media regulations. The first would establish standards distinguishing between fact and commentary in news programs and restricting expression of personal positions when covering public policy issues, while the second would restrict foreign funding of broadcasters.

A significant shift would strip broadcasters of self-regulation, granting the Communications Commission (Comcom) the authority to intervene in disputes over factual accuracy or ethical breaches.

The Committee Chair Gorduladze claimed that the amendment would create mechanisms ensuring “fairness and impartiality” with “the same high standards and legislative framework as in the UK.”

With the second amendment to the law, foreign funding for broadcasters would face restrictions, with exceptions only for commercial advertising, teleshopping, sponsorship, and product placement.

“Also, the purchase of broadcasting services by a foreign power and direct or indirect financing (co-financing) of the preparation of programs and/or broadcasting will be restricted,” the Committee argued.

Rati Ionatamishvili claimed that the Georgian media faces significant challenges since some outlets are “controlled through external funding,” and they pursue to create “a manipulative agenda” in the country.

“Media independence is only protected if it serves Georgian society, and democracy is strong when information is accessible and reliable for the people,” Ionatamishvili added.

This is part of a series of recent repressive legislative moves by the ruling GD party. Since December 2024, the government has introduced a series of laws and amendments which are widely seen as repressive by human rights watchdogs. In early February 2025, several restrictive amendments to the administrative and criminal codes were passed, imposing harsh penalties for offenses such as “insulting officials”, blocking the road during protests and others. These developments, along with the new proposals approved on March 3, reflect the ruling party’s continued efforts to consolidate control over political discourse, media freedom, and civil society.

