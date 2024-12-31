Georgia’s GDP Up by 7.5% in November 2024

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 7.5% for November 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on December 31.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: professional, scientific and technical activities; information and communication; transportation and storage. A decline was registered in manufacturing.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-November 2024 equaled 9.4%.

