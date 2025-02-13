GD Defense Minister Attends Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting

The Georgian Dream’s Ministry of Defense reported on February 13 that GD Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani participated in the 26th meeting of the Ramstein Group in Brussels, at NATO’s headquarters. The meeting brought together defense ministers and senior officials from NATO member and partner countries.

For the first time in his capacity, the gathering was chaired by the UK’s Secretary of State for Defense, John Healey, who opened the meeting. The newly appointed U.S. Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth addressed the participants. Discussions focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the necessity of continued military assistance to Kyiv.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov outlined key issues of the agenda. According to Umerov, discussions focused on ensuring the stable and timely delivery of military aid in 2025, accelerating the supply of critical weapons, such as air defense systems, aviation, and ammunition, and increasing investments in Ukraine’s defense industry through joint projects with European partners. He also highlighted the need for expanding Ukraine’s defense production, securing financing for the defense sector, and strengthening arms supplies through European defense industry capabilities.

At the meeting, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands announced new military aid to Kyiv, donating 25 YPR armored tracked vehicles for transporting wounded people to Ukraine. The Netherlands has committed more than €10 billion in military support. Of this, approximately €6 billion has been realized.

Beyond the Ramstein Group meeting, other key events for Ukraine’s and global security are set to take place this week, including a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the defense ministerial level and the Munich Security Conference.

The Ramstein format was established in April 2022 at the initiative of the United States to coordinate international military support for Ukraine.

