Georgian Defense Minister Attends Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting

Georgian Ministry of Defense reported on January 9 that Georgian Dream’s Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani is participating in the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin opened the Contact group meeting for the last time in his capacity, to discuss the need for coordinated military assistance in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

At the meeting, Austin announced that the United States will provide to Ukraine a new military aid package which is worth $500 million. The aid, referred to by Austin as the “Presidential Drawdown Authority package,” will include: “additional missiles for Ukrainian air defense, more ammunition, more air-to-ground munitions, and other equipment to support Ukraine’s F-16s.”

The meeting takes place a week before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on 20 January, who has on several occasions expressed his interest and intention to bring a swift end to the conflict.

The Defense Contact Group of Ukraine brings together defense chiefs and high-ranking officials from Ukraine’s supporting nations, NATO member states as well as most of the EU nations. The group known also as “Ramstein format” was established in April 2022 under the initiative of the United States of America and unites more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine.

