The Daily Beat: 13 April

Tea Tsulukiani, chair of the temporary parliamentary commission investigating the former UNM government’s alleged crimes, and a leading figure in the ruling Georgian Dream party, said on the Public Broadcaster on April 11 that Giorgi Antsukhelidze, a Georgian soldier who was tortured and killed in the 2008 war, was “senselessly” sacrificed for then-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s PR campaign.

Tsulukiani’s comments regarding Georgia’s war hero sparked public outrage among civic activists, youth, military experts, and veterans of the 2008 war. Demonstrators gathered at the rear entrance of the Parliament building, holding signs with the slogan “Antsukhelidze is Immortal,” in protest of Tsulukiani’s remarks. This protest coincided with the 136th consecutive day of anti-regime demonstrations. For more updates on the Georgian resistance, don’t forget to follow our live blog.

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze responded to Tsulukiani’s remarks, stating that her comments about the war were quite clear. He emphasized that not only was it possible to have prevented the war in 2008, but he also indicated that it was started by the Saakashvili regime. Kobakhidze further mentioned to reporters that the death of Georgian soldiers could have been avoided, thereby preserving their lives for their families.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based press freedom watchdog, condemned the denial of entry into Georgia for freelance photographer Jérôme Chobeaux and journalist Clément Girardot, both of whom had reported extensively on post-election protests in the country. The watchdog called on the EU and France to “exert pressure on the Georgian government.”

TI-Georgia, a local corruption watchdog, has released a detailed report concluding that the criminal case against eight detained pro-EU protesters is politically motivated, lacks credible evidence, and is part of a broader disinformation campaign orchestrated by the ruling Georgian Dream party. The study is based on 14 volumes of case materials provided by the defendants’ legal representatives.

From April 11 to 13, GD Prime Minister Kobakhidze attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. He took part in a panel discussion and met with several leaders, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the panel discussion, Kobakhidze highlighted that Georgia maintains economic relations with Russia and is committed to a “peaceful and pragmatic vision.”

From April 9 to 10, GD Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili participated in the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece. During a panel discussion at a forum in Greece, she highlighted Georgia’s economic position and emphasized the significance of the free trade agreements the country has signed. Botchorishvili also showcased Georgia’s appealing investment climate, describing it as “a key commercial hub not only for Europe but also for Central Asia and the Black Sea region.”

In the meantime, the Defense Ministry announced that GD Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani attended the 27th meeting of the Ramstein Group. This meeting, chaired by UK Secretary of State for Defense John Healey and German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, took place at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels. It brought together defense ministers and senior officials from NATO member and partner countries.