GD Defense Minister Attends Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting

The Ministry of Defense reported on April 11 that GD Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani participated in the 27th meeting of the Ramstein Group in Brussels at NATO’s headquarters. The meeting brought together defense ministers and high-ranking officials from NATO member and partner countries.

The UK Secretary of State for Defense, John Healey, and German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius chaired the meeting. Participants discussed the battlefield situation in Ukraine and the need for urgent military assistance. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the meeting via video link.

Following the discussions, allies announced an additional €21 billion in military aid would be allocated to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov warned thatRussia is “ramping up” military production and noted that Europe is now “taking the lead in security assistance for which we are thankful to the UK and Europe.”

“Our priority is air defense, and it is very important that our partners hear us,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The Ramstein format was established under the initiative of the USA in April 2022. Since February 13, 2025, the group has been coordinated by the UK along with Germany.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)