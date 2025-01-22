European Parliament Debate on Further Deterioration of Political Situation in Georgia

During the European Parliament debate on January 22, MEPs discussed Georgia’s deteriorated political situation. The MEPs discussed and the majority of them sharply criticized Georgian Dream government actions, October 26’s elections and repression against demonstrators.

The debates were opened by the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner who stated that “the violence and hate language against peaceful protesters, politicians and media representatives, the dismissal of public servants and threats against Salome Zurabishvili are completely unacceptable”. Brunner added that the actions that are made by GD authorities are not compatible with the EU’s candidate country.

He highlighted that “the EU keeps standing in solidarity with the Georgian people and we urge the authorities to take the swift action to deescalate the tensions.” Brunner called GD authorities to release all “unjustly detained” protesters and said that “the acts of violence must be investigated and must be the legal consequences for the law enforcement officials, involved in these illegal actions.”

He further urged the GD government of Georgia to start a constructive dialogue with all political and civil society, and address the “Georgian society’s call on the possibility of the new elections.”

Brunner outlined that the EU has already downgraded its contacts with the GD government, halted 120 million cost direct assistance to the government. He reiterated that the European Union stands with the civil society of Georgia, and “8.5 million have already been relocated” and they are willing to continue the support in this critical juncture of Georgia. “On January 27, in the upcoming session of the European Council the member states discussion on Georgia will continue,” he concluded.

After Brunner, MEPs engaged in a forty-five-minute debate.

Lithuanian MEP Rasa Juknevičienė (EPP Group) voiced strong criticism of the Georgian government’s actions, expressing solidarity with the Georgian people in the fight for a European future. “As Georgians fight for their European path, it’s our duty to be clear in our support,” she stated. “The only true and legitimate representative of the Georgian people and the only recognized office holder is Salome Zurabishvili,” Juknevičienė highlighted and called the EU to abstain from legitimizing Georgia’s “self-appointed Georgian Dream authorities.” She also addressed the attack on one of the opposition leaders and former Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, stating that he was “brutally beaten,” as well as the arrest of the director of Netgazeti/Batumelebi Mzia Amaghlobeli: “Europe must respond to this by imposing personal sanctions on those responsible, particularly on Bidzina Ivanishvili. The only way of this crisis is new, independent, fair elections, without any delay,” she concluded.

German MEP Tobias Cremer (S&D) referring to Gakharia’s attack case, Cremer stressed that no one in Georgia is immune to government repression, not even former prime ministers or presidents. Despite these challenges, he commended Georgians for their resilience and refusal to be intimidated. He emphasized that the Georgian Dream government is “panicking,” and while Putin is looking to colonize Georgia, there is “still time to end the Georgian nightmare.” He argued that “Georgians must be given the chance to express their voice in new and fair elections.”

French MEP Thierry Mariani (Patriots for Europe Group) who is the member of the Russian-leaning party of Marine Le Pen, made several allegations against the EU. “Why should we be influencing the democratic decision of a sovereign people? We need to have mutual respect among the nations. It’s the people that have the power in Georgia,” Mariani stated. He further accused Brussels of attempting to install the “chaos” in Tbilisi. ““Georgia is not going to be the colony of Brussels,” he claimed.

Mariani’s sentiments was shared by Slovak MEP Branislav Ondruš. “How can a government be pro-Russian when it refuses to accept the occupation of 20% of its territory, demands Russian troops withdraw, and fights for territorial integrity?” Ondruš asked. He argued that the current situation stems from the disregard for Georgia’s realities and “unprecedented” European political interference. “The Georgian government’s shift in attitude in the past two years is a response to unfair pressure from Europe.”

Polish MEP Małgorzata Gosiewska (European Conservatives and Reformists Group) highlighted the stakes, saying, “Georgia is at a critical stage: European values or the triumph of the Kremlin’s criminal regime.” She urged the European Parliament to take decisive actions, including imposing sanctions on “oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili”, isolating the GD government, supporting the free media and CSOs. She also pointed out the importance of the release of what she called “political prisoners”, including the former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili. Gosiewska concluded her remark, saying that “it’s time for an act, time for the decision.”

French MEP Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe Group) delivered a sharp critique of the EU’s approach to the political crisis in Georgia. She stated that the EU does little to help the protesters in Georgia who have been persistent in their fight for the European future. She stated that the GD government is not legitimate and urged EP to articulate that position loudly. Loiseau emphasized the broader implications of the crisis: “What is happening in Georgia is serious not only for Georgia but for the Caucasus, Black Sea security, and for us. The score is Putin – 1, Europe – 0. The game is not over yet; let us do everything we can to avoid losing!”

Dutch MEP Reinier Van Lanschot (European Free Alliance) delivered an emotional appeal, urging the European Union to take decisive action in response to the political unrest in Georgia. “It is cold outside, so imagine going outside and standing there for the next 6 hours. You shiver, your stomach rumbles, and you fear the police might beat you for no reason,” he stated. “Sitting on the couch at home would be so much better, but you stay for the past 55 days, because you want your country not to be in a dictatorship, because you want your country to have democracy and freedom because you want your country to join the EU,” MEP said. “European Commission what are u waiting for? Georgia needs our help. Travel to Tbilisi, support President Zurabishvili, and with the coalition of the willing, enforce the real sanctions,” he concluded.

German MEP Tomasz Froelich (Europe of Sovereign Nations Group) claimed that the EU is supporting the “coup d’état in Tbilisi.” He said: “Georgians want Christian values ​​instead of the ‘woke’ ideology, sovereignty instead of union with the West, peace instead of war, and they do not want foreign intervention, neither from Moscow, nor Brussels, nor Washington.” He said: “Georgia must not become the second Ukraine.”

Polish MEP Michał Wawrykiewicz (Christian Democrats) started his speech with the quotes of Mzia Amaghlobeli’s letter from prison. “I’m on a hunger strike, there is something greater than life itself, its freedom.” These powerful words are from courageous Georgian journalist, Ms. Mzia Amaghlobeli, who has reminded us how hard the situation in Georgia is.” Wawrykiewicz expressed his solidarity with the Georgian people by stating: “I am Georgian today.” “We must impose stronger sanctions and support free media as well as citizens struggling for the European future of Georgia,” he stated.

Latvian MEP Rihards Kols (European Conservatives and Reformists Group) described the situation in Georgia as rapidly deteriorating, stating: “The Georgian Nightmare party has abandoned all its commitments.”

Austrian MEP Helmut Brandstätter (Renew Europe) shared a similar position to Kols. He emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “We need to ensure it’s not left in the hands of criminals in Moscow.” He referred to Georgia as an “ancient European country” that seeks to align itself with the EU and democracy.

German MEP Sergiy Lagodinsky (European Free Alliance) addressed misinformation surrounding the protests in Georgia, particularly claims about “bloody Maidan” or street violence. “We were in the streets, many of us in Tbilisi, making your job while you were still sitting there,” Lagodinsky said. He emphasized that the GD government used its full power to target journalists, attack peaceful protesters, and assault opposition members, including Giorgi Gakharia.

Austrian MEP Reinhold Lopatka (Christian Democrats) said during the debate that he was personally observing the October 26’s elections in Georgia and saw significant irregularities, misuse of state resources and attack on oppositions. He stated that he observed more than 45 countries elections and “it was new for me”, he stated.

Another Austrian MEP Michał Szczerba (Christian Democrats) highlighted on his recent visit to Georgia, where he noted that October 26’s elections were stolen. “The only legitimate representative of Georgia is President Zurabishvili,” he added. Szczerba called for concrete actions, urging the European Union to impose sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili and other officials of the ruling GD party, including freezing assets. “We need action, not more talking,” he insisted. “Georgia is a candidate country, and we need it,” Szczerba concluded.

Austrian MEPs Lucas Mandl (Christian Democrats) and Lithuanian Vytenis Povilas Andriukaitis (Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats) both expressed deep concern about the situation in Georgia and called for more urgent EU action. Mandl described the ruling party as having turned Georgia’s hopes into a “nightmare” and stressed the need for the EU to act more quickly. Meanwhile, Andriukaitis noted that the majority of Georgian society is calling for the new elections and urged the European Commission to become more active in addressing the crisis.

The debates ended with a closing statement by Magnus Brunner. He assured that the EU would not abandon Georgia in its struggle for democracy and underlined the EU’s commitment to supporting civil society and independent media in the country. Reiterating the EU’s position of solidarity with the Georgian people, he called on the Georgian Dream government to implement the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations and urged it to resume dialogue. “Our support for the Georgian people will continue,” he concluded, announcing that the vote on measures to be taken with regard to Georgia would take place at the forthcoming February session.

