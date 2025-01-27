Georgian Dream PM Kobakhidze Visits UAE

On January 26, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, accompanied by a GD delegation, arrived in the United Arab Emirates for a visit. He met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The meetings largely focused on deepening economic and investment ties between the two countries, according to the official press releases by the GD government.

The Georgian delegation included Levan Davitashvili, GD Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development; Maka Botchorishvili, GD Minister of Foreign Affairs; Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi City Mayor, Tornike Rijhvadze Chairman of the GD Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, and Levan Zhorzholiani, head of GD government administration.

Meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

According to a Georgian government press release, the further “deepening of economic and investment ties between the two countries was the main focus of discussions during a meeting between Kobakhidze and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on January 27. “The Prime Minister noted that the Georgian government welcomes investments from the United Arab Emirates and the interest of the largest development and logistics companies in investing in Georgia,” the statement said.

The press release said that special attention was paid to the investment of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group in the development of the Tbilisi Dry Port project, “scheduled to be officially opened in 2025” and the “successful conclusion of negotiations” with the EMAAR company, “which will result in a multi-billion dollar investment in Georgia.”

The release also noted that the GD government expressed its interest in continuing talks with the Abu Dhabi State Investment Company to expand cooperation in strategic logistics and transport projects.

“The meeting also focused on the challenges in the region and the special importance of stability,” according to the GD government administration.

Meeting with Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

Georgian Dream Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, met with the UAE Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, on January 26, discussing “successful cooperation between Georgia and the United Arab Emirates in various fields and the prospects for further deepening trade, economic and investment relations.” According to a press release from the GD government administration, the primary focus of the meeting was on expanding investment relations.

“The importance of the Tbilisi Dry Port project, which is being implemented with the investment of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, was highlighted and its role in the development of the Middle Corridor was noted,” as well as “the successful conclusion of negotiations with the largest development company EMAAR,” the official press release said.

The GD government administration said that the meeting also focused on cooperation between Georgia and the United Arab Emirates in the field of tourism, “the development of which has been greatly facilitated by the introduction of a visa-free regime.” The parties confirmed their readiness to contribute to the further deepening of bilateral relations in various fields.

After the meeting, Kobakhidze expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s interest in investing in Georgia. In a tweet, he stated, “Our discussion focused on deepening our multifaceted bilateral cooperation. I am thankful for the UAE’s continued interest in doing business in Georgia and investing in various sectors of our economy. I look forward to further strengthening our cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”

Signing of the Memorandum with EMAAR Properties

On January 27, a memorandum of cooperation was signed with EMAAR Properties, one of the largest real estate developers in the UAE, within the framework of a visit. According to the press release of GD government says this will be “the largest investment in the history of Georgia – the development company Emaar Properties/Eagle Hills will invest 6 billion USD in Georgia.” The signing ceremony took place at the residence of the President of the United Arab Emirates

“A very interesting project will be implemented, this is a multifunctional development project, multifunctional infrastructure will be developed, on the one hand in Tbilisi, on the other hand in Batumi, Gonio. Of course, all this will significantly contribute to the development of our country’s economy, will further accelerate the pace of economic growth, new jobs will be created, and all this will further attract other investors to our country” said Kobakhidze.

According to the press release, this agreement “involves the development of two large development investment projects in Georgia, on which the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara have been working for several months and whose preliminary study and assessment have already been completed.”

The visit comes at a time when Western financial assistance and investment in Georgia has been halted. Following allegations of electoral fraud and human rights abuses in the aftermath of the Irakli Kobakhidze’s November 28 statement on EU integration U-turn, European partners and US suspended their direct financial assistance to the GD government. Meanwhile, Western foreign direct investment in the country has declined.

There had been speculation that the visit of the Georgian delegation would be suspended following a brawl in an Abu Dhabi hotel on January 13, initiated by GD MPs. The three GD MPs – Irakli Zarkua, Viktor Sanikidze and Gela Samkharauli – were accused of assaulting a Georgian citizen, Lasha Gabitashvili, who then went to the police to report the incident and lodge a complaint. According to subsequent reports, Zarkua and Sanikidze were arrested and fined.

