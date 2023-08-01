PM Garibashvili Visits Kazakhstan

Immediately after his visit to China, the Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili paid a working visit to Kazakhstan today. He already held a meeting with his counterpart, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

The meeting between the two Prime Ministers “aimed to review and strengthen the friendly and partnership relations between the two countries”, focusing on cooperation in tourism, energy, transport, and trade, according to the press release of the Georgia’s Prime Minister.

Discussions at the meeting focused on the full functioning of the Middle Corridor. Prime Minister Garibashvili highlighted his recent visit to China and productive discussions with the Chinese government on the joint project and the roadmap for the Middle Corridor signed last year.

The release also reads that Prime Minister Smailov emphasized the close and long-standing friendly ties and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia. He stressed that Georgia is Kazakhstan’s important and reliable partner in the South Caucasus. Smailov highlighted the 30% increase in bilateral trade in the first six months and suggested to further boost trade turnover, utilizing the possibilities of their intergovernmental commission.

The two leaders also underscored the importance of cooperation in the field of transit and transport, particularly in developing the Trans-Caspian international transport route. Smailov noted that the volume of cargo transportation through the Middle Corridor increased by 77% reaching 1.3 million tons in the first half of the year, indicating the strengthening of the partnership between the countries.

Digitalization, ensuring stable transportation rates, and creation of a single logistics operator along the corridor were also discussed. The leaders expressed their keen interest in enhancing transport connectivity in the region and continually improving transit conditions, taking into account Georgia’s transit and transport potential.

Prime Minister Smailov reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to continuing multifaceted efforts to ensure dynamic development in the Kazakh-Georgian partnership across all sectors.

