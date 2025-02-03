More than 40 Media Outlets Condemn GD Shalva Papuashvili’s Threat Against “Publika”

More than 40 media outlets, including Civil.ge, released a joint statement condemning the attack on online media Publika on 1 February by the speaker of the GD parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, who accused the publication of “committing a criminal offense” for its reporting about the planned protest near the Tbilisi Mall on 2 February. Papuashvili also took this opportunity to slam the European Union, writing that “Publika is an organization funded by the European Union budget” and thus “the EU Embassy, as the “representative of Publika’s financial sponsor bears responsibility for the consequences of the planned action.”

The media organizations underscored that Papuashvili’s remarks represent an attempt to interfere with editorial independence and restrict the work of independent media outlets in Georgia.

“Furthermore, after Bidzina Ivanishvili’s regime has already arrested Mzia Amaghlobeli, the founder and director of independent online publications ‘Batumelebi’ and ‘Netgazeti,’ on charges under the criminal code that she did not commit, Papuashvili’s statement about ‘Publika’ ‘announcing a criminal offense’ contains a clear threat against this media organization,” the joint statement read.

The signatories, including expressed strong disapproval of Papuashvili’s actions, calling on international organizations to take a firm stance and help end the persecution of independent media in Georgia. They also reiterated their full solidarity with Publika, stating that its editorial team “has been providing in-depth and impartial coverage of ongoing events both within the country and beyond its borders since its founding.”

The media has come under attack from the authorities, with local and international watchdogs reporting a significant deterioration in the media environment in 2024. In addition to the Foreign Agents law, which has had a chilling effect on independent media, media workers have been targeted by police, with more than 90 injured, harassed and prevented from carrying out their professional duties since the November 2024 protests alone. In addition, Mzia Amaglobeli, founder and director of Batumelebi/Netgazeti, has been arrested on criminal charges. She has been on hunger strike for 23 days. Local and international organisations have condemned her arrest as politically motivated, while protests for her release continue.

