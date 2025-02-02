Watchdogs: Papuashvili Attempts to Intimidate and Threaten Media

GD Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili accused the Georgian online media outlet Publika of promoting unlawful activity by sharing statement by the organizers of a planned protest on February 2, while at the same time attacking the EU, which is one of the online publication’s funding sources. Publika responded by defending its journalistic duty, while several CSOs condemned Papuashvili’s remarks as an attack on press freedom, saying also he is attempting to intimidate and threaten media and encourages hostility and violence against journalists. The pro-EU demonstration, scheduled for February 2, seeks to block the highway leading into Tbilisi.

In a Facebook post published on February 1, Papuashvili wrote that blocking a highway is a criminal offense and Publika “advertises the commission of a criminal offense.” He added that “Publika is an organization funded by the European Union budget” and thus “the EU Embassy, as the “representative of Publika’s financial sponsor bears responsibility for the consequences of the planned action.”

Two days ago, on January 31, prior to the announced rally and blockage of the highway the GD government issued a decree adding “highways of state and international importance” to the list of strategic and specially important facilities, criminalizing their blockage.

Publika hit back at Papuashvili’s with the editorial team underscoring that their coverage of the protest was in line with their journalistic duty to inform the public about current events. They also pointed out that Publika had previously reported on the government’s recent decision to classify international highways as “strategic facilities“ and clarified that obstructing them constitutes a criminal offense. Additionally, they covered the MIA’s preventive statement regarding the planned rally.

“Shalva Papuashvili is attempting to exert pressure on our editorial independence, encouraging hostility and violence against us, as evidenced by the comments on his post. Papuashvili’s statement is perceived as a threat by Publika employees,” the editorial statement reads.

In response to Papuashvili’s accusations, several civil society organizations (CSOs) have condemned his remarks as an attack on media freedom.

The Social Justice Center released a statement, saying that Papuashvili’s FB post “is a clear attempt to pressure and intimidate the media.” It further states: “It is particularly unacceptable that he interferes in the content of critical media work. It is alarming that the ruling party perceives media coverage of protests as the promotion of crime, which is entirely contrary to the principles of free media and freedom of expression.” SJC expressed solidarity with Publika adding “We stand ready to use all available resources to defend them if necessary.”

The online clash comes amid intensifying repressing by the GD authorities against activists. A day earlier, on February 1, police conducted searches at the homes of several activists, including Ilia Ghlonti, Kristine Botkoveli (also known as Nancy Woland) the co-founders of the activist group Daitove, and Isako Devidze of Jiutebi. Both Ghlonti and Botkoveli were subsequently detained but shortly released.

The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics also rebuked Papuashvili, reminding him that freedom of speech and expression is the cornerstone of democracy and that it is the professional duty of the media to impartially cover all events occurring in the country.

“Holding the media accountable for covering an event constitutes a blatant attempt to interfere with its editorial independence. Through his post, Shalva Papuashvili deliberately incited hostility toward independent online media,” the organization stated. It further called on Papuashvili to respect press freedom, guaranteed by the Georgian Constitution and international conventions and “cease the persecution and harassment of independent media.”

The scheduled February 2 protest is expected to draw significant public attention, with demonstrators planning to block the capital’s main entrance highway near Tbilisi Mall in spite of newly introduced prohibitive regulations.

