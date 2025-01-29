Georgian Dream Proposes Legislative Amendments on Firearms, Electoral Process, and CEC Compensation

On January 22, the MPs from the Georgian Dream party introduced three legislative amendments and one draft law in the GD parliament, which are expected to be discussed during the spring session. The proposed pieces of legislation concern the law on Firearms, the Organic Law on State Compensation, the Political Associations of Citizens, and the Election Code. Two of these relate to the Central Election Commission (CEC), while two others are election-related bills.

Amendments to the Law on Firearms

This law currently defines several categories of who are entitled to the right to carry service weapons. Among those, already authorized to carry weapons are the officials from the Ministries of Defense, Internal Affairs, Justice, and Finance, as well as officials from the State Security Service, Prosecutor’s Office, Intelligence Service, and Special Investigation Service, etc.

With the initiated amendments, the legislative amendment intends to add the category of the “current members of the Central Election Commission of Georgia” to this list.

According to the bill, after the expiration of their term, members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) who “have continuously exercised their authority for the last 4 years will retain the right to carry defense and sports short-barreled firearms.” “However, this right will not apply to any member of the Central Election Commission who has been found guilty of violating electoral legislation by a court decision,” the explanatory note read.

The Amendments to the Organic Law of Georgia on Election Code

Based on the proposed bill, the amendments in the election code come in response to the “practical challenges” identified after the October 2024 parliamentary elections. The stated goal is to “refine procedural aspects of electoral legislation” and “address existing practical challenges”. The changes include new criteria for appointing representatives of local observer organizations, the press, and electoral subjects.

To “more clearly define the boundary between party and non-party observers,” the amendment envisages that electoral subjects can have no more than one representative at polling stations on election day.

Additionally, the amendments propose increasing the sanctions for interfering with the election commission’s functions and adjusting the rules for the distribution of unallocated mandates in municipal representative bodies, bringing them in line with those used for Georgian Parliament elections.

State Compensation for CEC Members

The proposed draft law addresses the issue of state compensation for CEC Chair and CEC members. Under the bill, CEC Chair and members will receive state compensation equal to one third of their salary. Those with at least 25 years of service, including 5 years of continuous service, as CEC members, or those who have reached the age of 65, will be eligible for the compensation.

“The purpose of the draft law is to establish appropriate social security guarantees for the Chairman and members of the Central Election Commission of Georgia,” the explanatory note reads.

Notably, the salaries of CEC members were increased last month. By the decree issued on December 30, 2024, the salary of the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Giorgi Kalandarishvili has increased to monthly 12,410 GEL [4317 USD].

The Organic Law of Georgia on “Political Associations of Citizens”

According to the explanatory note, the amendment aims to align the “existing norms to the law.” Specifically, “a party will receive funding from the state budget starting from the day after the Georgian Parliament acquires full authority following the relevant session.” Additionally as stated in the note, “the disbursement of budgetary funding will begin after the Central Election Commission of Georgia announces the final election results.”

The initiators of these amendments are GD MPs Givi Mikanadze, Archil Gorduladze, Aleksandre Tabatadze, Davit Matikashvili, Rati Ionatamishvili, Tornike Cheishvili, Aluda Ghdushauri, and Tengiz Sharmanashvili, Guram Macharashvili (People’s Power).

The proposed amendments come amidst the disputed legitimacy of the Georgian Dream ramp parliament, as opposition parties, President Salome Zurabishvili, civil society and a significant part of Georgians do not recognize its legitimacy. In addition to the disputed election results, on 28 November, GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced a decision to halt the EU accession process until 2028, sparking protests in Tbilisi and all major Georgian cities. Since the 26 October elections, the GD parliament has adopted laws that the opposition and civil society organizations have described as repressive.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)