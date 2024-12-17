MEPs Call for Immediate Actions Over Georgia’s Electoral Fraud and Repression of Protests

During a debate on Georgia in the European Parliament on December 17, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) addressed the recent democratic backsliding in Georgia, warning that the country is veering toward a “Belarusian-style authoritarian regime under the shadow of the Kremlin” and called on the EU to immediately implement “real sanctions” against those responsible for the rigged elections and violence against peaceful demonstrators.

The debate was prompted by ongoing protests in Georgia, which have been fueled by the rigged elections, November 28 decision of PM Kobakhidze to stop accession negotiations with EU and by violent repression. “The Georgian demonstrations are taking place under the slogan ‘Wake Up Georgia.’ What I would say is, ‘Wake up Europe,'” said Małgorzata Gosiewska, a Polish MEP, emphasizing the urgency of EU action. “Mrs. Kallas, what does it mean that a lot can still happen before December 29th [the date when President Zurabishvili’s term officially ends]? What are you waiting for? For blood to be shed? For President Zurabishvili to be imprisoned, like they did with President Saakashvili? You said the list of people to be sanctioned is already prepared. Then do it. At least do that!”

The call for action was echoed by other MEPs, who stressed the importance of a firm EU response to prevent Russia’s influence from further destabilizing the region. “We cannot let Putin and his proxies win the battle against freedom and democracy on the European continent,” said Rasa Juknevičienė, a Lithuanian MEP.

The debate highlighted a series of alarming events in Georgia, including the government’s suspension of EU accession talks, the violent suppression of mass protests, physical assaults on peaceful demonstrators, attacks on journalists, raids on opposition offices and homes, arbitrary detentions of opposition figures, and the broader clampdown on civil liberties.

Reinier Van Lanschoot, another MEP, suggested targeted sanctions on Georgian leaders, saying, “Sanction the leaders of the Georgian Dream party; all they care about is their wealth. Fund independent media and defenders of democracy, and support Salome Zurabishvili, the people’s president and legitimate leader.”

Throughout the debate, MEPs expressed solidarity with Georgian citizens, affirming their dedication to a European future. “Georgia’s future is European” and the EU must stand firm in its support, they emphasized, adding that these actions by the Georgian government will have “costs.”

The discussions follow a visit to Georgia by several MEPs on December 12 as a show of support for the Georgian people.

The political crisis and repression in Georgia were also discussed at the European Council Foreign Affairs meeting on December 16, where ministers failed to reach a consensus on sanctions due to a lack of unanimity. However, the Council did instruct the European Commission to prepare a document on suspending visa liberalization for Georgian officials holding diplomatic passports, signaling that the situation will continue to be a topic of discussion within EU institutions.

